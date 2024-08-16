Which NFC North team is the best bet to outperform its projected season win total?

It’s the NFL preseason, otherwise known as the best time to believe anything good about the Bears. That’s because pretty much everything tends to go downhill from here.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the social platform X, voters made it clear they’re expecting the Bears to outperform the season win projection of 8½ that’s available on betting sites. Asked to pick an NFC North team that’ll exceed its number, more voters took the Bears than the Lions (10½), Packers (9½) and Vikings (6½) combined.

“The Bears at 8½ is free money,” @JeffreyCanalia commented.

“A lot would have to go wrong to be under .500 this year,” @JamesHammersmi4 wrote.

Next, we asked if getting swept at the Guardians was the end of the line for the Cubs’ playoff hopes. The vote was overwhelmingly unhopeful.

“Time to hit the beach in the tropics,” @JBIRD1268 offered.

Last, we asked for a pick between the Sky and the Fever to finish higher in the WNBA standings. The teams have been jockeying for the Nos. 7 and 8 playoff seeds.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: If you had to bet your last dollar on one of these NFC North win-total “overs,” which would you take?

It’s time for this week’s “Polling Place.” Let us hear from you! Selected comments will appear in Sunday's paper.



Poll No. 1: If you had to bet your last dollar on one of these NFC North win-total “overs,” which would you take? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) August 15, 2024

Upshot: If rookie quarterback Caleb Williams plays like a soon-to-be superstar, the Bears’ over will come in easily. Tiny little “if,” sure, sure.

Poll No. 2: Was getting swept in Cleveland the end of the line for the Cubs’ postseason hopes?

Poll No. 2: Was getting swept in Cleveland the end of the line for the Cubs’ postseason hopes? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) August 15, 2024

Upshot: Feeling cynical was @fatboytommy, who asked, “What’s the point in making the playoffs if you’re going to get swept by the Dodgers or Phillies?” Come to think of it, neither scenario would be particularly fun.

Poll No. 3: The Sky (10-14) resumed the season in a virtual tie with the Fever (11-15) for the WNBA’s No. 7 playoff seed. Which team will finish with a better record?

Poll No. 3: The Sky (10-14) resumed the season in a virtual tie with the Fever (11-15) for the WNBA’s No. 7 playoff seed. Which team will finish with a better record? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) August 15, 2024

Upshot: Baby steps, people. Maybe next year, we’ll be asking about actual winning records.