What to watch for in Bears' preseason game vs. Bengals, including opportunity for QB Caleb Williams

When exactly did the wait for Caleb Williams begin? On paper, it’s been less than four months since the Bears actually drafted him, but everyone knows it goes back longer than that.

At minimum, for any realistic person with high standards for quarterbacks, it had to be no later than November, when Justin Fields was sputtering along as a passer and the Panthers were plunging toward the No. 1 pick, which would go to the Bears. The big dreamers might’ve started back in 2022 as Williams surged to the Heisman Trophy while the Bears burned down their roster and went 3-14. General manager Ryan Poles was still working for the Chiefs when he began keeping tabs on him.

However long it’s been, the Bears are gradually rolling out their future, and Williams will play at Soldier Field for the first time Saturday.

It’s merely a preseason game against the Bengals, who are sitting their starters, and he’s probably playing the first quarter at most, but every step is vital for the single most pivotal person at Halas Hall as the Bears get him ready for their Sept. 8 opener against the Titans. Everything rides on Williams this season — and beyond.

Here’s what to watch for from him and the rest of the team Saturday:

1. Learning the league

Williams did it all at USC, but the NFL is totally different. Not only is it an obvious step up in speed and talent, but the style of play is a big change for Williams. He had to work through cadence issues in the offseason because he predominantly used a clap cadence in college.

Taking snaps under center and running a pro-style offense under coordinator Shane Waldron is a significant adjustment. The short, quick operation of the West Coast passing scheme is new to him.

“I don’t think that’s really stuff Caleb has done before — under center, movement passes, play-action and stuff like that... but I do think it plays to his strengths,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “He’s got all the tools to run those plays like that.”

Bears coach Matt Eberflus wants Williams to tighten up his footwork on under-center snaps, which is essential to maintain timing in the passing game, and it’s good for him to face the Bengals’ 3-4 defense, which he hadn’t seen in training camp before their joint practice Thursday.

It also helps that he can work on all these aspects against a second-string defense. He won’t have that luxury during the season, but getting a little extra margin at this stage makes it easier for him to focus on specific areas of development.

2. More out of Odunze

Don’t forget that the Bears drafted a wide receiver in the top 10 this year. Most teams believe they’re getting an All-Pro when they do that, and if it wasn’t for Williams’ massive shadow, there’d be a lot more attention on Rome Odunze.

He also landed on a team with proven star receivers in Keenan Allen and DJ Moore, but it’s premature to assume he’ll simply slot behind them in targets and production. He also might play longer than those two Saturday; Williams did work with some of the backup wide receivers in practice Thursday.

Odunze, who led the NCAA in yards receiving at Washington last season, has been on fire in training camp. His work ethic and quick grasp of the offense is reminiscent of Darnell Mooney’s ascension as a rookie, but with much more talent to go along with those traits.

Williams threw for Odunze twice against the Bills last week with one pass going incomplete and another on a play negated by penalty. Look for him to be more involved and more productive.

3. Davis domination

Bears right guard Nate Davis is on watch. He said Thursday he didn’t feel that was the case and when asked about Eberflus essentially declaring an open competition for his job, he replied, “I really don’t pay attention to the outside world.”

This isn’t the “outside world.” This isn’t social media chitchat. This is growing frustration about the reliability of a player who signed for $30 million over three years and has a very affordable dead-salary-cap hit for next season if the Bears want out.

Davis missed practice time and six games last season and has been in and out with injuries in training camp. He said, “stuff happens,” and that’s true. There are injuries and other situations that he can’t control. But Eberflus’ message has been that players lose starting spots for all kinds of reasons, and in the end, the explanations are just footnotes to someone else’s story.

Davis needs to play, for one, and play well. His talent is unquestionably starter-level, so that needs to show through and outshine any questions that persist about his availability. He can’t afford to get blown up by a second-string defensive lineman. He needs to dominate his snaps.

4. Booker keeps climbing

Hey, Austin Booker, nice job getting 2 1/2 sacks last week. Tremendous.

Now do it again.

Eberflus said Thursday he’s in consideration to start against the Bengals -- “He’s earned that,” he said -- and has proven he can go full-force on every snap.

The Bears have had flash-in-the-pan pass rushers before, so Booker needs to show consistency. Dominique Robinson had 1 1/2 sacks in his actual NFL debut, then 1/2 in his 27 games since.

The competition for snaps at defensive end is wide open after Pro Bowl pick Montez Sweat, especially considering that the Bears plan to slide DeMarcus Walker inside at times. Booker, a fifth-round pick from Kansas this year, looks good to make the roster, but must keep climbing. It’d be a huge bonus for the Bears if pries his way into their top four at defensive end.