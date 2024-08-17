How Bears QB Caleb Williams fared in his Soldier Field debut

The Bears came out throwing in their only home preseason game.

It didn’t go well.

Quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick, threw incomplete passes on all three plays of the drive and was whistled for intentional grounding when, having not found an open receiver while he was sitting in the pocket on third down, throwing the ball out of bounds on the left sideline.

On first down, Williams sprinted out left and threw an incomplete pass that hit receiver Keenan Allen in the hands along the sideline. The second play, a rollout right, saw Williams threw incomplete underneath to tight end Gerald Everett.

On the second drive, the Bears ran the ball twice before Williams threw a three-yard pass short of the sticks on third down.

On the third, he found Cole Kmet for a nine-yard gain and threw incomplete on third-down slant to receiver DJ Moore, who was well-covered.

Williams had a tough act to follow after leading the Bears to field goals in his two drives a week earlier in Buffalo. He went 4-for-7 for 95 yards and a 101.8 passer rating and ran once for 13 yards.

The Bears played their starters against the Bengals backups on Saturday. They finish the exhibition schedule Thursday in Kansas City.

