Rookie mistake, big plays all part of a day of growth for Rome Odunze

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze thought he was artfully putting two feet inbounds in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown Saturday when in reality he was putting two feet out of bounds for an incompletion. Welcome to Soldier Field, rookie.

Odunze took the blame for the gaffe, which came on a first-and-goal at the Bengals’ 7-yard line one play after his 45-yard pass reception from Caleb Williams. But the confusing markings of the end zone at Soldier Field played a role. A few feet behind the line marking the back of the end zone was another line that framed the “Play Football” message (an NFL initiative) behind the end zone near the goal post.

“That was a mistake by me,” Odunze said. “I thought I was Tony Toe-Tap back there. I thought I had at least a foot [in]. You saw me, I was confident with it, too. [It was] a mistake. I’ve got to know where I’m at on the field. It’s something I’ll learn from, and you’re going to see me catching passes in the back of the end zone every day for a little bit until I get one right.”

Odunze, though, acknowledged the unusual marking of the end zone confused him. Normally the framing of the “Play Football” message would be solid white, which makes it easier to discern the back of the end zone.

“If I’m being honest, it definitely was in my peripheral,” Odunze said. “I was like, ‘Ok, I’ve seen the backline and I figured I was in by a comfy margin. But that’s something you can’t have out there. You’ve got to be aware of the double lines and stuff like that.

“It got me a little bit, but now I’ve learned. Now I know to make sure I’m in [and] make sure I’m available for Caleb to throw me the ball, especially when it comes to a touchdown.”

The end zone episode was a harmless mishap on an eventful day for Odunze in the Bears’ 27-3 preseason victory over the Bengals. The first-round draft pick (No. 9 overall) from Washington gained 16 yards on an end around in the second quarter for the Bears’ initial first down of the game after three three-and-out series to start the game. Later in the quarter, Odunze caught the 45-yard pass off a Williams scramble to put the Bears in Bengals territory for the first time in five first-half possessions.

The two pass plays — even the one that was incomplete — were an early indication of the connection the two rookies have been developing since draft night. Veterans DJ Moore and Keenan Allen are far more proven, but it’s probably not a coincidence that when Williams scrambled, he found Odunze.

“We’re two rooks, but we’re trying to catch up to the old guys as fast as we can to make sure we’re right there on par with them,” Williams said, “to be able to be efficient, function, be explosive, be on the same page and win games. We’re only going to keep growing.”

Williams and Odunze missed connecting on their only opportunity against the Bills last week. But it was only a matter of time, and the pass plays against the Bengals seem like a sign of progress, with all sorts of possibilities for players taken No. 1 and No. 9 overall in the draft.

“We’re continuing to grow our connection as he’s growing his connection with everybody within the offense,” Odunze said. “They were different plays [vs. the Bills and Bengals], but also something that we’re continuing to grow. It’s awesome to finally make a play and have that connection and be able to build that confidence in one another.”

The 16-yard gain on the end around was overshadowed by the two pass plays, but it was a big highlight for Odunze, who had a memorable 23-yard gain on a fourth-and-one end around to seal unbeaten Washington’s 24-21 victory over rival Washington State in the Apple Cup last season.

“You didn’t watch the Apple Cup? I had an end around in the Apple Cup — you gotta go back and watch that tape. That was a good play,” Odunze said. “It’s something that drawn up free yards for a receiver. Just making sure I execute the play. They bit on it hard and I was able to get around. It’s something I’m willing to do, regardless of what it is, I want to be an asset for this team.”

