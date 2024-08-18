Projecting the Bears' 53-man roster with 1 preseason game to play

The Bears are beginning their stretch run toward cut day.

Thursday’s game in Kansas City marks the last chance Bears backups have to make an impression of their bosses before cut day Aug. 27. Only five practices remain until then.

Here’s a look at how the roster is shaping up:

OFFENSE (24 keepers/43 players)

Quarterbacks (2/4)

They’re keeping: Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent

On the bubble: Brett Rypien, Austin Reed

In game action: In three preseason games, Bagent posted a passer rating of 131.5 by completing 14-of-19 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

The question remaining: With Williams and Bagent locked in as the starter and backup, respectively, will the Bears have to keep Rypien on their 53-man roster next week to ensure he stays with the team? Otherwise they could cut him and hope to return him on the practice squad.

Running backs (6/7)

They’re keeping: D’Andre Swift, Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, Velus Jones, FB Khari Blasingame

On the bubble: Ian Wheeler

In game action: Three of Herbert’s 18 carries this preseason have gone for 14 yards or more.

The question remaining: Has Jones done enough? Since his conversion to running back just two weeks ago, he’s posted 12 carries for 47 yards; his 3.9 average is a half-yard less than the Bears’ team average. The Bears think he’s valuable as a kick returner and special teamer, but he needs to give them something on offense.

Wide receivers (4/10)

They’re keeping: DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Tyler Scott

On the bubble: DeAndre Carter, Nsimba Webster, Freddie Swain, Dante Pettis, Collin Johnson, John Jackson

In game action: Odunze’s only catch of the preseason was a 45-yarder Saturday.

The question remaining: They can’t keep only four receivers, can they? Both Carter, the presumed punt returner, and Game 1 standout Johnson are hurt. Pettis, who leads the team with 98 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, can return punts — but don’t rule out the Bears signing a punt returner after cuts are made, the way they did last year. Jones, who spent his first two seasons as a receiver, could be a good emergency option if they only have four receivers active on game day.

Tight ends (3/6)

They’re keeping: Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett, Marcedes Lewis

On the bubble: Stephen Carlson, Brenden Bates, Tommy Sweeney

In game action: Lewis, who turned 40 in May, hasn’t played in preseason games but figures to make the team; he remains one of the league’s best blockers at the position.

The question remaining: How will the Bears divide targets between Kmet, who’s coming off his best season, and Everett? Each have two catches in preseason games. The last two years in Seattle, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron used two tight end sets more than all but four teams.

Offensive line (9/16)

They’re keeping: LT Braxton Jones, LG Teven Jenkins, C Coleman Shelton, RG Nate Davis, RT Darnell Wright, C Ryan Bates, T Larry Borom, T Kiran Amegadgie (on Non-Football Injury list), G/T Matt Pryor,

On the bubble: Ja’Tyre Carter, Bill Murray, Doug Kramer, Jake Curhan, Avante Collins, Jerome Carvin, Theo Benedet

In game action: The Bears have given up two sacks on 76 dropbacks this preseason, an encouraging stat even with Games 1 and 3 featuring second- and third-team defenders lined up across from the Bears.

The big question: Can the Bears trust Davis? One of the Bears’ two sacks came Saturday when Davis, who’s missed much of training camp due to injury, was beat by a Kris Jenkins spin move. Williams took blame for the sack — “I was in the pocket too long, trying to do too much,” he said — but the Bears need a better showing if Davis is going to be their starting right guard.

DEFENSE (26/42)

Defensive line (10/16)

They’re keeping: Montez Sweat, DeMarcus Walker, Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens, Jacob Martin, Khalid Kareem, Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson, Daniel Hardy,

On the bubble: Keith Randolph Jr., Deshaun Mallory, Jamree Kromah, Michael Dwumfour, Byron Cowart, Jaylon Hutchings

In game action: Hardy and Booker have combined for six of the nine sacks recorded by Bears defensive linemen thus far this preseason. Cowart, Kareem and Pickens have one apiece.

The question remaining: Don’t the Bears still need an edge rusher? They showed interest in the Patriots’ Matthew Judon before he was traded to the Falcons last week, and figure to be in on any available veteran between now and cut day. If they thought free agent Yannick Ngakoue was the answer, though, he’d be here by now.

Linebacker (5/9)

They’re keeping: Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Jack Sanborn, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Micah Baskerville

On the bubble: Noah Sewell, Javin White, Paul Moala, Carl Jones Jr.

In game action: Baskerville has been one of the most dynamic Bears players of the preseason, recording a pick-six in Buffalo and a tackle for loss Saturday.

The question remaining: Will Sewell make the team? A fifth-round pick a year ago, Sewell has good pedigree — he was once a top-20 high school recruit — and physicality for the position. But he hasn’t been healthy enough to play in a preseason. Baskerville and Jones have flashed in his place.

Cornerback (7/9)

They’re keeping: Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon, Terell Smith, Josh Blackwell, Jaylon Jones, Greg Stroman

On the bubble: Reddy Steward, Leon Jones, Ro Torrence

In game action: Blackwell played on 43 percent of the Bears’ kicking downs Saturday. He recorded a tackle in punt coverage and a quarterback hit on an interception. His decision to let a punt bounce — it wound up going for 56 yards — was a point against him in his punt returner tryout.

The question remaining: Is the band back together for good? Gordon and Stevenson returned from injury to play Saturday and have two weeks to fine-tune their starting snaps alongside Johnson. Gordon, who had a sack Saturday, said “there’s not going to be no drop-off.”

Safety (4/8)

They’re keeping: Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker, Jonathan Owens, Elijah Hicks

On the bubble: Adrian Colbert, Quindell Johnson, Tavarius Moore, Douglas Coleman III

In game action: Since missing the Hall of Fame game to watch wife Simone Biles dominate the Olympics, Owens has played 46% of the Bears’ defensive snaps twice.

The question remaining: Can Brisker get ready in time for the season opener? He’s missed the past eight practices with an undisclosed injury.

SPECIALISTS (3/5)

They’re keeping: K Cairo Santos, P Tory Taylor, LS Patrick Scales

On the bubble: LS Cameron Lyons, P Corliss Waitman

In game action: Santos made kicks from 37 and 51 yards on a soggy, ugly field Saturday.

The question remaining: Will Scales recover from injury by Week 1? He’s been hurt the past two weeks.

