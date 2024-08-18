Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Bears activate third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie

The Hinsdale Central alum had quad surgery in October.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie chats with offensive line coach Chris Morgan during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears activated third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie from the Non-Football Injury list Sunday, clearing the way for him to practice for the first time with the team.

The Hinsdale Central alum had surgery in October after hurting his quad while playing at Yale. The injury hurt his draft status, but he was chosen No. 75 overall after starting his last 24 games for the Bulldogs. He was a first-team All-American despite last year despite playing a shortened season.

Amegadjie is an intriguing prospect at tackle and could be, one day, a challenger to Braxton Jones on the left side. He’s unlikely to make any major gains soon, though, as just getting back into the routine of practice will be something he hasn’t done, on any level, in 10 months. He has participated in team meetings and walk-throughs despite missing rookie minicamp, voluntary minicamp, mandatory minicamp and training camp.

“He’s getting stronger, he’s getting faster every day in his rehab,” offensive line coach Chris Morgan said earlier this month. “He’s doing an unbelievable job in the classroom, you know, so (I’m) super-excited to get him back out there.”

Share
