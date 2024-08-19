Bears' Kyler Gordon taking the ball and running with it

After missing three weeks and 14 practices with an injury, Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon said he’s ready for Week 1, even if the 21 snaps he played in Saturday’s preseason game against the Bengals are all he gets.

“Most definitely,” Gordon said.

Gordon has given no reason to doubt him in the six days since he returned. The 2022 third-round draft pick had a sack and two tackles for loss against the Bengals, then added two interceptions of Caleb Williams in practice Monday.

In a red zone drill Gordon intercepted a pass for DJ Moore with room for a big return. His other pick came off a Williams pass that was deflected — apparently by defensive tackle Gervon Dexter — and hung in the air for an easy catch.

Gordon, a starter at nickelback since his rookie season, said “preparation” is the biggest reason why he feels he’s good to go. He made the most of his time away from practice — watching film, working on technique on the side and working with his coaches — and it’s paying off.

Like safety Jaquan Brisker — a fellow second-round pick in 2022 — Gordon has established himself in two seasons in the NFL, but has another level he’d like to reach in his third season. And he’s in that comfort zone, where the game has slowed down for him, to think and react more quickly and make that leap.

“It’s like, “I’m going to make this next play,’” Gordon said. “Really, that’s how I would … elevate, try to make turnovers, more big plays, more exciting plays. The slower it gets, the more opportunities I see.”

Byard’s streak snapped

Safety Kevin Byard’s iron-man streak of never having missed a practice or a game for injury appears to have ended when he did not participate Monday and was with other injured players on conditioning bikes.

Byard has played in all 138 games of his eight-year NFL career and had only missed practice for the birth of his children. Jonathan Owens and Tarvarius Moore rotated in his spot opposite Elijah Hicks in 11-on-11 drills.

Brisker return imminent?

Brisker missed his ninth consecutive practice but was at practice Monday and appears close to returning.

Center/guard Ryan Bates missed his fourth consecutive practice. Coleman Shelton played center and Nate Davis played right guard Monday.

Also missing practice were wide receiver Collin Johnson, long snapper Patrick Scales, defensive end Jacob Martin, cornerback Leon Jones and offensive lineman Theo Benedet.

Welcome, rookie

After spending the first four weeks of training camp on the non-football injury list (NFI), rookie offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie, the Bears’ third-round draft pick from Yale and Hinsdale Central, returned to practice Monday. He was active in individual drills but did not participate in team drills.

Amegadjie, who had quad surgery last year at Yale, still is likely a long-term project. But offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was upbeat about Amegadjie’s preparedness to take the first step.

“He does a great job of taking a mental rep every time he hears the play. Looking forward to him,” Waldron said. “Smart guy — smart, tough and reliable that can start off with a good base already. But there’s no substitute for getting out there and doing it. That’s the biggest thing.

It remains to be seen if Amegadjie can compete for a back-up spot this season.

“You don’t know until [he] does it,” Waldron said. “But he’s put himself in the best position possible, knowing he’s done a great job with the training staff and strength-and-conditioning staff to put himself in position to get out on the field.”

Pace promoted

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace has been promoted to vice president of football operations/player personnel with the Falcons.

Pace, the Bears’ GM from 2015-21, was hired by the Falcons as a senior personnel executive in 2021 and promoted to director of player personnel in 2023.

