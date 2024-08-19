Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 19, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Caleb Williams shows OC Shane Waldron he's learning through preseason snaps

Williams completed 10 of 20 passes for 170 yards and ran twice for 20 yards and a touchdown while leading the Bears to points on 4 of 8 possessions against the Bills and Bengals.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams passes during the first half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field on Aug. 17, 2024.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams passes during the first half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field on Aug. 17, 2024.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Share

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has played just 43 snaps in two preseason games, but offensive coordinator Shane Waldron saw undeniable progress in those performances.

In limited action against the Bills and Bengals, Williams completed 10 of 20 passes for 170 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers for a 79.2 passer rating and ran twice for 20 yards and a touchdown. He played eight drives, leading the Bears to a touchdown and three field goals.

The numbers don’t tell the whole story, though, especially given the typically vanilla play calling of the preseason and the Bears pulling him early. More importantly to Waldron, he sees Williams playing sharper and transferred what he’s learning in practice to game days.

“Caleb has great poise, great resiliency,” Waldron said. “There’s been some drives where you have a backed-up situation, and he gets the ball all the way down the field. And when stuff hasn’t presented itself cleanly, he hasn’t forced it. Just seeing his growth in-game and going from the practice scenario to seeing a live rush and seeing that come to life, [I’m] just excited to keep working with him and watching him grow every day.”

The Bears’ final preseason game is Thursday at the Chiefs, but coach Matt Eberflus hasn’t said whether Williams will play. That announcement likely will come Tuesday. Eberflus said before training camp his goal was to get Williams 45-65 snaps in preseason games.

Latest on the Bears
Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears
Bears
On and off the field, Caleb Williams has the right touch
The Bears rookie has a long way to go. But the splash plays that indicate an upgrade the Bears were looking for, and his knack for managing the pressure-packed responsibility of becoming a franchise quarterback in Chicago, confirm the hope that he could be the real deal.
By Mark Potash
 
Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears
Bears
Projecting the Bears' 53-man roster with one preseason game to play
The Bears are beginning their stretch run toward cut day.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams walks off the field at the end of a preseason game against the Bengals on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, at Soldier Field. Bears won 27-3.
Bears
How to temper all the enthusiasm about Bears quarterback Caleb Williams? You don't.
The sum of the rookie’s parts seems to be something we haven’t seen in Chicago.
By Rick Morrissey
 

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears activate third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie
Rookie mistake, big plays all part of a day of growth for Rome Odunze
Bears QB Caleb Williams' 45-yard, off-balance completion vs. Bengals another sign of massive potential
QB Caleb Williams flashes magic, eventually, in Bears' victory
'Some loose pieces' in Soldier Field turf for Bears' preseason game vs. Bengals
Which NFC North team is the best bet to outperform its projected season win total?
The Latest
DNCPODIUM-081624-7.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Chicago está listo para la DNC: los demócratas del país se adueñan de la ciudad
Dentro de la arena, los demócratas amplificarán su mensaje de campaña de positividad por encima de lo “raro” que caracteriza la campaña republicana y ayudarán a destacar la campaña de la vicepresidenta Kamala Harris como candidata pionera que podría convertirse en la primera mujer negra y asiático-estadounidense en llegar a la Casa Blanca. Afuera, los manifestantes harán todo lo posible para que se oiga su voz.
By Tina Sfondeles  and Mitchell Armentrout
 
Crowd greets Rev. Jesse Jackson at the RainbowPUSH headquarters, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization, during an event celebrating the legacy of the Rev. Jesse Jackson on the eve of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, on Sunday, August 18th, 2024.
La Voz Chicago
La DNC de Chicago ‘empezó con’ Jesse Jackson. Los líderes honran al fundador de Rainbow PUSH
El reverendo Jesse Jackson fue homenajeado un día antes de la inauguración oficial de la convención el lunes, cuando será honrado en el escenario del United Center junto a su hijo y colega delegado, Jonathan Jackson, demócrata de Illinois.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
CPD-03.JPG
Crime
Pickup used in fatal West Ridge hit-and-run found, police say
The victim, 67-year-old Evanston resident James Reed Tillman, was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run in the 1900 block of West Howard Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
FILE - Phil Donahue hosts his television show in New York on Jan. 27, 1993. Donahue, whose pioneering daytime talk show launched an indelible television genre, has died. He was 88. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) ORG XMIT: NYET102
Movies and TV
Phil Donahue was an influencer — decades before it was fashionable — and in a class all his own
It was that daytime talk show — with Donahue taking on issues ranging from gay rights to bigotry to atheism to race to civil rights to feminism — that brought lively and informed discussion into the nation’s living rooms.
By Richard Roeper
 
CPD (1).JPG
Crime
Teen fatally shot by Chicago officer in Pilsen identified as 16-year-old boy from suburban Plainfield
Officers assigned to the Robbery Task Force heard multiple shots early Sunday near the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue and encountered two “armed offenders,” police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 