Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Caleb Williams, most Bears starters won't play Thursday in Kansas City

The Bears’ starters are done for training camp.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Caleb Williams

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to a throw during minicamp at Halas Hall on June 4, 2024.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

The Bears’ starters are done for training camp.

Coach Matt Eberflus said before practice Tuesday that quarterback Caleb Williams and the majority of the team’s other starters won’t play against the Chiefs on Thursday, closing the book on their performance in preseason games.

“We feel really good about our process, the plan that we’ve had in terms of the range of plays for certain players,” Eberflus said. “The range of reps in terms of competitive reps, we feel really good about that. We had a joint practices, ones on ones the entire time. So we feel good about where we are there.”

In two preseason games, Williams went 10-for-20 for 170 yards, no touchdowns, one sack and a 79.2 passer rating. In seven possessions, he led the Bears to two field goals and one touchdown. He did not turn the ball over.

The Bears and Texans reported to training camp earlier than any other team in the NFL because they were scheduled to play in the Hall of Fame game Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio. They are the only two teams in the league to play four preseason games.

The Bears still have five practices before cut day Tuesday, and two-and-a-half weeks before their season opener Sept. 8 against the Titans.

