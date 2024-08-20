Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Bears Sports

"Hard Knocks", Episode 3 recap: Bears had trade in place for ex-Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon

The show implied that Poles was unwilling to give Judon the guaranteed money he wanted, and the Patriots sent him to the Falcons on Aug. 14.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears

Ryan Poles had a trade lined up for Judon, but hit a snag on a contract extension for him.

Quinn Harris/Getty

The third episode of “Hard Knocks” leaned heavily on segments about Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent and punter Tory Taylor, showed a stern warning from coach Matt Eberflus to his players about steering clear of fights in their joint practice with the Bengals and gave a glimpse at how close the team was to trading for four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon.

General manager Ryan Poles agreed to send the Patriots a third-round pick for Judon to pair him with Montez Sweat — Poles said he had Sweat rated the No. 14 defensive end in the NFL and Judon at No. 50 — but it was contingent upon him agreeing to a contract extension.

The show implied that Poles was unwilling to give Judon the guaranteed money he wanted, and the Patriots sent him to the Falcons on Aug. 14.

“We try to do a good job creating parameters for our club... now, but also down the road,” Poles said.

In a conversation with director of football administration Matt Feinstein he added, “If he has 20 sacks, it’ll make me sick,” but couldn’t justify sacrificing future financial flexibility.

The Bears were close enough that Eberflus asked senior director of player personnel Jeff King about it during practice.

“Think we’ll get it over the finish line?” Eberflus inquired.

King replied, “I do.”

Before the Bears hosted the Bengals for a rainy joint practice last week, Eberflus made clear to players he wouldn’t tolerate any altercations.

“If you fight, I will throw you off the field immediately and you will come back to Halas Hall to do conditioning,” he said in a team meeting. “That’s what will happen. All right?”

Afterward, when there were no issues, he huddled the players on the field and said, “I commend you for being professionals. There was no B.S.”

The episode also highlighted quarterback Caleb Williams’ touchdown drive in the 27-3 win over the Bengals on Saturday. After his remarkable 45-yard pass to Rome Odunze, the mic caught Williams telling him, “That was what the people wanted to see.”

When Williams ran for a seven-yard touchdown three plays later, his first time reaching the end zone as a pro, several Bears staffers tried to get the ball so they could set it aside for him, but Williams wouldn’t let it out of his hand until he walked it to the locker room himself and stuffed it in a leather duffle bag.

Simone Biles, Lil Durk and Matt Ryan all made cameos, undrafted rookie quarterback Austin Reed gave an impressive rendition of “Love” by Keyshia Cole and there was a long-expected segment on Eberflus giving players nicknames.

The remaining two episodes will air Aug. 27 and Sept. 3.

