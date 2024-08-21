Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears defense eyeing opener: 'We are ready'

Almost intact after missing key starters throughout training camp — defensive end Montez Sweat, cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson and safety Jaquan Brisker — the defense is brimming with confidence. “I feel ready. I could play today,” Sweat said.

By  Mark Potash
   
Montez Sweat, Cody Ford

Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) missed two weeks and seven practices earlier in training camp, but is healthy and played 12 snaps against the Bengals last week.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

Share

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson returned to practice Aug. 14 after missing two weeks and seven practices with an injury. But he is ready to go. And with big plans.

“I definitely feel I can show that I’m one of the top corners in the league,” Stevenson said when asked about the difference between preseason this year and his rookie season in 2023. “My dedication to small details. Getting in and out of breaks and just figuring out where the ball [is]. Last camp, it was just show the guys on the team that you’re here to play hard, show the coaching staff you’re here. Now it’s like, ‘Let’s ball. Let’s run it.’ ”

Stevenson’s confidence exemplifies the optimism the Bears’ defense feels as a unit heading into 2024 after many of them were in their own rookie season in Matt Eberflus’ defense in 2023. Defensive end Montez Sweat, in fact, was still with the Commanders at this time last year. Now he’s fully integrated in Eberflus’ defense.

“I came in ready. I feel ready. I could play today,” said Sweat, who returned Aug. 13 after missing two weeks and seven practices with an undisclosed injury. “Always more practice makes perfect, [but] I’m ready.”

A year ago, the Bears defense spent most of training camp and the preseason in flux because of injuries and the late arrival of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The defense was intact for the opener, but allowed 34 points a game in an 0-4 start.

A similar scenario ensued this season, with Sweat, Stevenson, safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon missing practice with injuries. They’re all back — safety Kevin Byard is the only starter out — and Stevenson is confident the defense can avoid a repeat of last year’s slow start.

“Because I feel like all the guys on the defense right now actually bought in to Flus’ plan, our goals, who we are as a defense and what we want to establish every game,” Stevenson said.

“I don’t think it’s going to take time. I just think everything happens for a reason. It’s camp, we’re going to have bumps and bruises, guys are going to be down. I just feel the guys on this team, everyone wants to do their part. We want to hit the league running and start the season running. We are ready.”

Jack of all trades

The Bears have been able to develop depth and versatility in training camp. Strong-side linebacker Jack Sanborn rotated with Tremaine Edmunds in the middle again Wednesday.

Jack’s unique because he can play all three [linebacker] spots,” linebackers coach Dave Borganzi said. “We’re really fortunate because it’s hard for guys to play all three positions mentally. Jack can handle it. If something were to happen to T.J. [Edwards] or Tremaine, we feel really confident putting Jack in there at their spot.”

Laurel for Hardy

Rookie Austin Booker is the most intriguing candidate to complement Sweat as an edge rusher, but Daniel Hardy has caught the Bears’ eye. Hardy, a seventh-round draft pick by the Rams in 2022, spent most of last season on the Bears’ practice squad after being cut by the Rams.

“[His production] has really stood out,” defensive coordinator Eric Washington said. “He’s been extremely active. The energy has been high. He’s gotten quality wins in critical situations and his effort has been phenomenal. Everything we [do] from an evaluation standpoint starts with hustle. And I don’t know anybody that has stood out as much as he has.”

Injury report

Wide receiver Keenan Allen did not practice Wednesday, an apparent veterans’ day off.

Byard (third consecutive practice), center/guard Ryan Bates (sixth) and long-snapper Patrick Scales (ninth) did not practice Wednesday. Also out were defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, defensive end Jacob Martin, wide receivers Collin Johnson, Dante Pettis and Freddie Swain, cornerback Leon Jones and offensive lineman Theo Benedet.

Latest on the Bears
Velus Jones Jr
Bears
What to watch for in Bears' preseason finale vs. Chiefs
A lot has changed for the Bears since being the worst team in the NFL in 2022, and players like Velus Jones have to prove something to secure a spot.
By Jason Lieser
 
Tyson Bagent throws a pass against the Raiders.
Bears
Backup or not, Bears QB Tyson Bagent embraces 'ridiculous, unbelievable aspirations'
Caleb Williams and Bagent both believe in setting goals.
By Patrick Finley
 
Caleb Williams #18 hands the ball off to Khalil Herbert #24 of the Chicago Bears in the first half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field on August 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: Talking defensive ends, rebuilds and Caleb Williams
The Bears will wrap up the preseason Thursday night (7:20 p.m., Fox-32) against the Chiefs in Kansas City.
By Sun-Times staff
 

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: Bears had trade in place for ex-Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon
It's full speed ahead to Week 1 for Bears QB Caleb Williams
After a long wait, Bears rookie Kiran Amegadjie back at practice
Bears DE Montez Sweat's moment has arrived as he aims for All-Pro prestige
Caleb Williams, most Bears starters won't play Thursday in Kansas City
New 'normal' for Bears as rookie QB Caleb Williams shows early ability to read defenses, react
The Latest
DNCPROTESTTues-082124-53
DNC 2024
'Let’s stop talking about 1968.' Chicago's top cop defends dozens of arrests during DNC protest in West Loop
Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said some of the people who joined the protest outside the Israeli consulate grew violent and damaged property. “That was their intent,” Snelling said. “As a Chicago Police Department, we did everything that we could to deescalate that situation.”
By Andy Grimm Sophie Sherry , and 4 more
 
DNCprotestMon-082024-6-2.jpg
DNC 2024
Democrats united despite tide of pro-Palestinian protests, Illinois delegates say
A small but vocal contingent of delegates have withheld support for Kamala Harris unless she commits to cutting off U.S. weapon supplies to Israel, leading Illinois members of Congress to warn boycotting the polls could tip the scale toward Donald Trump.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
DETAINEDDOCTOR-082024-3.jpg
DNC 2024
A 70-year-old doctor criticizes authorities for his ‘totally unjustified, ridiculous arrest’ at DNC
The retiree says he was not protesting against the Democratic National Convention and did not realize he entered a breached security fence on Monday.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ  and Tom Schuba
 
Screenshot 2024-08-21 at 1.46.07 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Familia del adolescente de Plainfield asesinado a tiros por la Policía de Chicago en Pilsen quiere respuestas
La familia de Alex Cortéz, de 16 años de edad, dijo que los oficiales tenían muchas preguntas para ellos, pero se negaron a responder a sus preguntas sobre las circunstancias del tiroteo ocurrido a primeras horas del domingo.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
DNCTu-082124-31.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Barack y Michelle Obama apoyan a Kamala Harris en la DNC de Chicago: ‘Sí, ella puede’
Los representantes del sur de Chicago recordaron las campañas presidenciales de Barack Obama y defendieron a Harris frente a un Donald Trump ‘quejumbroso’.
By Mitchell Armentrout  and Tina Sfondeles
 