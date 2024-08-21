Bears defense eyeing opener: 'We are ready'

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson returned to practice Aug. 14 after missing two weeks and seven practices with an injury. But he is ready to go. And with big plans.

“I definitely feel I can show that I’m one of the top corners in the league,” Stevenson said when asked about the difference between preseason this year and his rookie season in 2023. “My dedication to small details. Getting in and out of breaks and just figuring out where the ball [is]. Last camp, it was just show the guys on the team that you’re here to play hard, show the coaching staff you’re here. Now it’s like, ‘Let’s ball. Let’s run it.’ ”

Stevenson’s confidence exemplifies the optimism the Bears’ defense feels as a unit heading into 2024 after many of them were in their own rookie season in Matt Eberflus’ defense in 2023. Defensive end Montez Sweat, in fact, was still with the Commanders at this time last year. Now he’s fully integrated in Eberflus’ defense.

“I came in ready. I feel ready. I could play today,” said Sweat, who returned Aug. 13 after missing two weeks and seven practices with an undisclosed injury. “Always more practice makes perfect, [but] I’m ready.”

A year ago, the Bears defense spent most of training camp and the preseason in flux because of injuries and the late arrival of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The defense was intact for the opener, but allowed 34 points a game in an 0-4 start.

A similar scenario ensued this season, with Sweat, Stevenson, safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon missing practice with injuries. They’re all back — safety Kevin Byard is the only starter out — and Stevenson is confident the defense can avoid a repeat of last year’s slow start.

“Because I feel like all the guys on the defense right now actually bought in to Flus’ plan, our goals, who we are as a defense and what we want to establish every game,” Stevenson said.

“I don’t think it’s going to take time. I just think everything happens for a reason. It’s camp, we’re going to have bumps and bruises, guys are going to be down. I just feel the guys on this team, everyone wants to do their part. We want to hit the league running and start the season running. We are ready.”

Jack of all trades

The Bears have been able to develop depth and versatility in training camp. Strong-side linebacker Jack Sanborn rotated with Tremaine Edmunds in the middle again Wednesday.

Jack’s unique because he can play all three [linebacker] spots,” linebackers coach Dave Borganzi said. “We’re really fortunate because it’s hard for guys to play all three positions mentally. Jack can handle it. If something were to happen to T.J. [Edwards] or Tremaine, we feel really confident putting Jack in there at their spot.”

Laurel for Hardy

Rookie Austin Booker is the most intriguing candidate to complement Sweat as an edge rusher, but Daniel Hardy has caught the Bears’ eye. Hardy, a seventh-round draft pick by the Rams in 2022, spent most of last season on the Bears’ practice squad after being cut by the Rams.

“[His production] has really stood out,” defensive coordinator Eric Washington said. “He’s been extremely active. The energy has been high. He’s gotten quality wins in critical situations and his effort has been phenomenal. Everything we [do] from an evaluation standpoint starts with hustle. And I don’t know anybody that has stood out as much as he has.”

Injury report

Wide receiver Keenan Allen did not practice Wednesday, an apparent veterans’ day off.

Byard (third consecutive practice), center/guard Ryan Bates (sixth) and long-snapper Patrick Scales (ninth) did not practice Wednesday. Also out were defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, defensive end Jacob Martin, wide receivers Collin Johnson, Dante Pettis and Freddie Swain, cornerback Leon Jones and offensive lineman Theo Benedet.