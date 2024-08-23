Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Friday, August 23, 2024
Four roster questions that emerged from the Bears' preseason finale

The Bears need to pare their roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., (12) scores on a touchdown run past Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Fabien Lovett (99) and cornerback Keith Taylor (39) during the second half of Thursday's preseason game.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Here are four questions that emerged from their preseason finale, a 34-21 win in Kansas City:

Whither Velus?

The Velus Jones decision is compelling. No one is quite sure the impact of the league’s new kickoff rule, the most significant change the NFL has made since adding the two-point conversion. Jones, the Bears’ primary kick returner, is also playing a new position, having moved from receiver to running back less than three weeks ago.

Jones didn’t return kicks Thursday — “We wanted to get some other guys some different looks back there,” coach Matt Eberflus said — but was playing running back late into the fourth quarter. The players who do that usually don’t make the team.

“We wanted to see all the reps we can at that position — protecting, going out on routes, running the ball the way he did,” Eberflus said. “We wanted to get another look at him.”

Jones is competing with other special teamers — and not necessarily running backs — for a roster spot. But the Bears need to be confident they he can produce, somewhere, on offense.

Playing against third- and fourth-stringers, Jones ran 13 times for 111 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown Thursday.

“I feel like I’ve shown play-making ability with my strength and speed,” he said.

Will it be enough?

“I don’t have no concern about (cut day) …” Jones said. “All I can do is give it my all.”

Reddy for more?

The Bears were excited about cornerback Reddy Steward when they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Troy in April.

Thus far, he’s proven them right. Steward had two interceptions Thursday, including a pick-six that he returned from the Chiefs’ 48-yard line. Steward played 82% of the Bears’ snaps, the most of any defensive player.

“Reddy’s really a good young player,” Eberflus said.

He might play in the Bears’ deepest position group, though. Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon are locked in as starters, with second-year player Terell Smith the first man off the bench. Jaylon Jones and Josh Blackwell are special teams stalwarts, playing on 76% and 67% of the Bears’ kicking downs last year, respectively. That doesn’t leave much room for a project.

How many QBs?

Austin Reed has gained some fans this offseason — and not because he posted at 117.4 passer rating in three preseason games and a 126.3 when playing the entire second half Thursday.

His enthusiastic version of Keyshia Cole’s “Love,” sung during a Bears team meeting, has been one of the highlights of “Hard Knocks.”

“I’m trying to get in contact with Keyshia Cole,” he said Thursday with a smile.

Reed’s newfound fame might be brief.

A change to the NFL’s emergency quarterback rule in March allows the Bears to elevate a practice squad quarterback an unlimited number of times to be the third, emergency quarterback on gamedays.

That figures to be veteran Brett Rypien — unless a needy team tries to poach him. The Bears could keep him on their 53-man roster to avoid just that — but that wouldmake keeping a practice squad quarterback redundant.

“I’d keep six or seven if I could … ” Eberflus said. “It’s a good problem to have.”

Depth at DT?

With Zacch Pickens missing the past week, the Bears are concerned about their defensive tackle depth. The team has no other sure things beyond nose tackle Andrew Billings and tackle Gervon Dexter. Eberflus singled out the play of Byron Cowart, who is on his fifth team since July 2022. He played 36% of the team’s snaps Thursday.

The Bears figure to be active when other teams begin making cuts Tuesday.

“[The depth] is not as strong as you’d want, for sure,” Eberflus conceded. “There is a concern there. We’ll be looking at that.”

Share
