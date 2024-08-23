Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Friday, August 23, 2024
Bears' Douglas Coleman III released from hospital

Coleman was put on a backboard and then a stretcher during Thursday night’s preseason finale.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 22: Douglas Coleman III #38 of the Chicago Bears leaves the field on a medical cart after an injury in the third quarter during preseason game action against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776158927

David Eulitt/Getty

Bears safety Douglas Coleman III was released from a Kansas City-area hospital and flew home to Chicago on Friday morning, coach Matt Eberflus said.

Eberflus told WSCR-AM on Friday that Coleman was “walking around” and in good spirits Friday.

Coleman was put on a backboard and then a stretcher during Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Chiefs after hitting wide receiver Cornell Powell when he caught a nine-yard pass on the first play of the third quarter.

He was transferred to a Kansas City Fire Department cart and taken off the Arrowhead Stadium field.

Eberflus said after the game that he was moving his limbs before he was driven to the hospital. Chiefs coach Andy Reid sent his thoughts to Coleman and the Bears in his opening statement after the game.

Coleman is a Texas Tech alum. He played for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2022 and 2023 seasons.

