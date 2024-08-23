Bears' Douglas Coleman III released from hospital

Bears safety Douglas Coleman III was released from a Kansas City-area hospital and flew home to Chicago on Friday morning, coach Matt Eberflus said.

Eberflus told WSCR-AM on Friday that Coleman was “walking around” and in good spirits Friday.

Coleman was put on a backboard and then a stretcher during Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Chiefs after hitting wide receiver Cornell Powell when he caught a nine-yard pass on the first play of the third quarter.

He was transferred to a Kansas City Fire Department cart and taken off the Arrowhead Stadium field.

Eberflus said after the game that he was moving his limbs before he was driven to the hospital. Chiefs coach Andy Reid sent his thoughts to Coleman and the Bears in his opening statement after the game.

Coleman is a Texas Tech alum. He played for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2022 and 2023 seasons.

