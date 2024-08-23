Bears S Douglas Coleman III hospitalized; Coach Matt Eberflus says he was moving limbs on field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bears safety Douglas Coleman III was carted off the field at Arrowhead Stadium in their preseason game against the Chiefs on Thursday. Coach Matt Eberflus said Coleman was moving his hands and gave a thumbs up as he was leaving.

“When I was out on the field on the Chiefs’ sideline, he was moving his limbs and gave us a thumbs up, so that was really uplifting to our football team,” Eberflus said. “But I don’t have anything more to that. He’s at the hospital being evaluated.”

Coleman got hurt early in the third quarter making a tackle on Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell. It looked like a fairly routine play, though Coleman hit headfirst into Powell’s side.

He was down for several minutes as players and staff from both teams gathered to see how he was doing.

Medical personnel strapped Coleman to a backboard and lifted him to the cart so he could go to the hospital.

Coleman, 26, has been competing for a roster spot as the team approaches cut day Tuesday. He was with the Broncos in the 2020 offseason after going undrafted out of Texas Tech and spent the last three seasons in the CFL with the Ottawa Redblacks.