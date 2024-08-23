Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Friday, August 23, 2024
Bears trade for Seahawks pass rusher Darrell Taylor, give up 2025 6th-round pick: source

Taylor had 5 1/2 sacks last season and has 21 1/2 in his three-year career.

By  Jason Lieser
   
The Bears have acquired Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor.

Ted S. Warren/AP

The Bears found some potential help for their pass rush Friday. They traded a sixth-round pick to the Seahawks for outside linebacker Darrell Taylor, who would play defensive end for them, a source said.

Taylor, 27, played mostly as a backup for the Seahawks over his three seasons there, but has been more productive than most of the Bears’ options as they try to solidify their defensive ends. He had 5 1/2 sacks last season and 21 1/2 over his three seasons with Seahawks after they drafted him in the second round out of Tennessee in 2020.

He was 20th in the NFL with 9 1/2 sacks in 2022.

“He’s got sack production,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus told WSCR-AM in a weekly appearance Friday. “He’s a really good pass rusher. He fits our scheme, in terms of his effort, his style, his disposition.”

General manager Ryan Poles has been looking for help at the position and had the framework of a trade in place with the Patriots for Matthew Judon last week, but it fell apart when he and Judon couldn’t work out a contract extension.

The Bears go into the season with question marks in the pass rush after Pro Bowl defensive end Montez Sweat. He was the only player on the team with five or more sacks last season.

DeMarcus Walker has been in line as the other starter, but he has just 23 sacks in seven seasons and the Bears have been cross-training him at defensive tackle this year. The other main contenders are Jacob Martin (18 career sacks), Dominique Robinson (two), Khalid Kareem (one) and fifth-round pick Austin Booker.

Taylor has a salary-cap hit of just $3.1 million and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He was set to fly to Chicago to take a physical on Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago as she accepts the nomination Thursday.
La Voz Chicago
Kamala Harris promete superar las ‘batallas divisorias del pasado’ y acepta la nominación demócrata en la DNC
Harris definió las elecciones de noviembre como “una oportunidad preciosa y fugaz para dejar atrás el rencor, el cinismo y las batallas divisorias del pasado. Una oportunidad para trazar un nuevo camino. No como miembros de un partido o facción, sino como estadounidenses”.
By Tina Sfondeles  and Mitchell Armentrout
 
Hundreds of people enjoy Lake Michigan and the beach at North Avenue Beach, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Temperatures in the Chicago area were hovering around 90 degrees.
La Voz Chicago
Ola de calor en Chicago este fin de semana
Se espera que las temperaturas alcancen los 80 y 90 grados a partir del viernes y posiblemente hasta el martes, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Stephen Colbert, shown in profile, wears a Cubs jersey and sings into a microphone as the massive crowd at Wrigley Field is seen in the background.
La Voz Chicago
Stephen Colbert a Chicago: Salvaron al país una vez, pueden hacerlo otra vez
En su programa “The Late Show” de despedida desde el Auditorium Theatre, el presentador visitó Wrigley Field, dio la bienvenida a Mavis Staples y Jeff Tweedy, y compartió su esperanza de otro presidente como Lincoln.
By Darel Jevens
 
BUDBILLIKEN-081124_23.jpg
Education
CPS school year starts Monday; 4 things to watch
From a possible teachers strike to a new elected school board, the 2024-2025 school year promises changes in the Chicago Public Schools.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ  and Nader Issa
 
Mica Zandstra, a competitive hobby horse rider, shows how she rides a hobby horse at Webster Park in the Near South Side, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
Hobby horse isn't just a toy. It's a competitive sport. Just ask this Chicago teenager.
Mica Zandstra, 18, who lives in a South Loop high-rise, helped organize the first U.S. Hobby Horse Championships, held this month in Michigan. That was after making a nice showing in a competition in Finland, which is to hobby horse riding what Wimbledon is to tennis.
By Stefano Esposito
 