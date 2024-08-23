Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 23, 2024
Bears Sports

With season opener in 2 weeks, it's about. to get real for Bears QB Caleb Williams

Williams is right where he should be, if not modestly ahead, but the real reveal will be in two weeks. It’ll be the toughest test he’s ever taken.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 22: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears laughs during pregame warmups prior to a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776158927

David Eulitt/Getty

Share

The hype honeymoon is over for Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The next time he takes the field will be Sept. 8 for the season opener against the Titans at Soldier Field, and from there he’ll be graded on production rather than potential.

Drafting Williams first overall this year was a long-term play for the franchise, which hopes he becomes a decade-plus fixture like the Packers had with Aaron Rodgers — and like plenty of NFL teams other than the Bears have had at some point.

The Bears were on the clock to pick Williams for what felt like forever. Officially it was only a little more than three months, but virtually everyone was watching and waiting since the middle of last season or earlier. But now Williams is on the clock.

Rookies need time, and undoubtedly Williams will hit some speedbumps even if his first season goes well. The Bears have urgency, though, after building a playoff-ready roster for Williams to step into — a scenario widely thought to be an unparalleled fortune for a quarterback drafted this high.

That infrastructure — a built-out set of skill players on offense and a defense that can provide him extra margin — gives Williams every advantage. It also raises the stakes.

It’s rare to say this about a team with a rookie starting quarterback, but it’ll be impossible for the Bears to call this a good season if they miss the playoffs. They’re banking on Williams to be good — not necessarily great — right away.

The Bears are holding walk-throughs Sunday and Monday, and that likely will be the beginning of Williams’ preparation specifically for the Titans. Coach Matt Eberflus said the staff did background on all the opponents for this season throughout the offseason, but he had yet to start Williams on any of that.

The schedule should give Williams a modest runway. Only two of his first nine opponents made the playoffs last season, and both — the Texans and Rams —were wild cards that went 10-7. He’ll face five of the seven worst teams from last season over his first 10 weeks in the league, then a gauntlet awaits him down the stretch with all the NFC North games and the 49ers.

The Titans are in a rebuild after going 6-11 and firing coach Mike Vrabel. They don’t know whether they have a quarterback in Will Levis, and their defense allowed the sixth-highest passer rating in the NFL last season. When “Hard Knocks” showed Williams telling Eberflus that so far practices have been harder than games, that might be true against the Titans as well.

It’ll be a relatively low-profile debut for the NFL’s most attention-grabbing rookie. The league and its broadcast partners passed on setting up a more enticing matchup and putting Williams’ first game in one of its five prime-time slots for the opening weekend.

That’ll come against the Texans in Week 2, when Williams faces off against the player he’ll be chasing: C.J. Stroud.

Stroud delivered one of the most impressive rookie seasons of all time last season. He was fifth in the NFL with a 100.8 passer rating and, most importantly, got the Texans to the playoffs and won a game. Williams, always one to trumpet expectations rather than tamp them down, said he aims to exceed everything Stroud did.

There were signs throughout the past month or so that he has that capacity. Coaches and teammates can’t stop raving about his pocket awareness, unusually advanced ability to read coverage and uncanny throwing accuracy. Before ever playing a game, it already appears he’s a sharper passer than Justin Fields was in Year 3.

Williams completed 10 of 20 passes for 170 yards with no touchdown passes or turnovers for a 79.2 passer rating and ran two times for 20 yards and a touchdown in preseason games against the Bills and Bengals. In his eight possessions, he led the Bears to a touchdown and three field goals.

Eberflus talked in June about playing him 45-65 preseason snaps, but went into August with a flexible mindset of getting him as much experience as he thought necessary. He played 42 snaps, and between what the Bears saw in that action and on the practice field over the past month, they believed he was ready to unveil.

“Post-snap, he’s been relatively good in terms of going through his progressions,” Eberflus said of Williams. “Making good decisions, taking care of the football in the pocket with two hands and moving around when he has had to do that — overall, a good preseason for him.”

Williams is right where he should be, if not modestly ahead, but the real reveal will be in two weeks. It’ll be the toughest test he’s ever taken.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
What grade did you give the Bears' 'Hard Knocks'? And which Chicago baseball broadcast duo is your favorite?
In trading for edge rusher Darrell Taylor, Bears GM Ryan Poles settles for a more modest gamble
Bears' Douglas Coleman III released from hospital
Bears trade for Seahawks pass rusher Darrell Taylor, give up 2025 6th-round pick: source
Four roster questions that emerged from Bears' preseason finale
Bears safety Douglas Coleman III hospitalized; Matt Eberflus says he was moving limbs on field
The Latest
DW5A2577.jpg
Photography
Picture Chicago: 22 photos from this week in news
The Democratic National Convention took over the United Center, an escaped Mississippi detainee barricaded himself in a West Side restaurant for 15 hours and several demonstrations marched amongst the heightened political atmosphere.
By Sun-Times staff
 
shorelineking08-23-24JoeMontroseRS.jpg
Outdoors
Incoming salmon! Hints come across southern Lake Michigan
Both in Chicago and Indiana signs came Friday of a few salmon coming to shore.
By Dale Bowman
 
DNCMCCORMICK-082424_22.jpg
DNC 2024
DNC street-reopening schedule
The Democratic National Convention ended Thursday night, but roads around the United Center and McCormick Place won’t be completely cleared until Monday.
By David Struett
 
TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-POLITICS-HARRIS-WALZ
Columnists
Price-gouging ban floated by Kamala Harris won't work
Former President Richard Nixon tried price controls in the 1970s. They were a disaster.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Seahawks Bears Trade Football
Bears
In trading for edge rusher Darrell Taylor, Bears GM Ryan Poles settles for a more modest gamble
The trade wasn’t quite the home-run swing Poles took a week ago, but a solid double still would qualify as an upgrade over what the Bears had.
By Patrick Finley
 