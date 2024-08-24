Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Bears to put RB Ian Wheeler, WR Nsimba Webster, S Douglas Coleman III on injured reserve

Coleman returned to Halas Hall after a scary situation in Kansas City, but is out for the season.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Chicago Bears v Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Ian Wheeler #33 of the Chicago Bears celebrates his touchdown run with teammate John Jackson III #26 during the second half of a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bears won 33-6. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776171300

Rich Barnes/Getty

As the Bears cut their roster from 90 to 53 ahead of the deadline Tuesday, they plan to put running back Ian Wheeler, wide receiver and return man Nsimba Webster and safety Douglas Coleman III on injured reserve.

Douglas hurt his neck tackling Chiefs receiver Cornell Powell in the final preseason game Thursday and was hospitalized overnight in Kansas City. He was back at Halas Hall on Saturday, though the team has not specified the extent of his injury.

Wheeler has been a star on “Hard Knocks” amid his longshot bid to make the team, and that pursuit is on hold after tearing his ACL in the Chiefs game. He graduated from Howard and deferred acceptance to medical school.

Webster has been with the Bears since 2021 and was in the mix to be the punt returner before hurting his groin.

With the trade Friday for Seahawks pass rusher Darrell Taylor and trading with the Browns for defensive tackle Chris Williams on Saturday, the Bears’ roster would be at 89. The team likely will begin cutting players Saturday.

The Latest
CPD-07XX20-02.JPG
South Chicago
Man found shot in South Chicago dies
Officers were responding to a report from gunshot detection technology when another call of a person shot came in for the 7900 block of South Phillips Avenue about 11:10 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Notre Dame Preview Football
Casinos and Gambling
With college football sizzling, fall is no longer focused on professionals
Pro football will dominate in December and into the playoffs. But the college game will feature exotic matchups and funky-fresh rivalries.
By Rob Miech
 
Sky Liberty Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Which road will Sky take to climb WNBA standings?
GM Jeff Pagliocca has a wealth of draft picks over the next two seasons in charting the team’s course.
By Annie Costabile
 
WOTW08-25-24Fawn_900.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Fawn with 'zoomies,' artful hummingbird photo & camo wipes
A fawn with “the zoomies” in a cemetery, an artful photo of a hummingbird and the moon, and a note on camouflage wipes are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Father of my unborn child wanted to travel with me — until he didn't
Woman must fly alone and pregnant to family wedding in Mexico, now that her partner has decided to attend a friend’s wedding instead.
By Abigail Van Buren
 