Bears to put RB Ian Wheeler, WR Nsimba Webster, S Douglas Coleman III on injured reserve

As the Bears cut their roster from 90 to 53 ahead of the deadline Tuesday, they plan to put running back Ian Wheeler, wide receiver and return man Nsimba Webster and safety Douglas Coleman III on injured reserve.

Douglas hurt his neck tackling Chiefs receiver Cornell Powell in the final preseason game Thursday and was hospitalized overnight in Kansas City. He was back at Halas Hall on Saturday, though the team has not specified the extent of his injury.

Wheeler has been a star on “Hard Knocks” amid his longshot bid to make the team, and that pursuit is on hold after tearing his ACL in the Chiefs game. He graduated from Howard and deferred acceptance to medical school.

Webster has been with the Bears since 2021 and was in the mix to be the punt returner before hurting his groin.

With the trade Friday for Seahawks pass rusher Darrell Taylor and trading with the Browns for defensive tackle Chris Williams on Saturday, the Bears’ roster would be at 89. The team likely will begin cutting players Saturday.