Bears trade for Browns DT Chris Williams in exchange for a 2025 late-round pick swap

With uncertainty about backup defensive tackle Zacch Pickens’ injury, which jeopardizes his availability for the season opener Sept. 8, the Bears traded for help Saturday.

They got fifth-year defensive tackle Chris Williams from the Browns, and as part of the deal they swapped their sixth-round pick for Cleveland’s seventh next year.

Williams, 26, is a favorite of coach Matt Eberflus’ from their time with the Colts, where Eberflus was defensive coordinator from 2018 through ’21. Williams signed with them as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner in 2020 and shuffled between their roster and practice squad through ’22.

He had six tackles in 13 games over the 2021 and ’22 seasons.

He spent the 2023 offseason with the Chiefs and part of that season on their practice squad. The Browns picked him up for their practice squad in December and had him in camp until the deal with the Bears.

The pick the Bears sent out was the sixth-rounder from their pick swap with the Dolphins on the Chase Claypool trade last year. The Williams deal left them with the following draft picks for 2025:

1st round

2nd round

2nd round (via Panthers)

3rd round

5th round

6th round* (via Steelers)

7th round (via Browns)

* - converts to a 4th if QB Justin Fields plays at least 51% of the Steelers’ offensive snaps this season