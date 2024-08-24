Bears WR Keenan Allen, CB Jaylon Johnson fine after leaving practice

Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Jaylon Johnson left practice Saturday, but both were healthy and there’s no concern about them going forward.

Allen stepped out during 11-on-11 work and returned when the team huddled at the end of practice. He had an issue with his cleats, not an injury, a source said.

Allen, in his 12th season, hasn’t missed time since joining the Bears and has been one of their most productive wide receivers in practice.

A Bears staffer pulled Johnson out early in practice, but coach Matt Eberflus said there was no injury or problem.

“It was personal, but it’s a good thing,” Eberflus said. “Nothing bad.”

The Bears are in good shape overall with their season opener against the Titans two weeks away. The only starter in question as of now is safety Kevin Byard, who did not practice Saturday, but Eberflus said last week, “We feel really confident where he is.”

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates, who was contending for the starting center job remained out with an injury, and his injury has essentially ceded that spot to Coleman Shelton. The Bears also have been missing long snapper Patrick Scales for the last few weeks.