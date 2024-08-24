Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Timing is everything for Bears, edge rusher Darrell Taylor

Though his star seemed to be dimming with the Seahawks, Taylor has pass rush credentials — 21.5 sacks in three seasons — and could be in the right place at the right time, with a high-motor demeanor and skillset that fits coach Matt Eberflus’ defense.

By  Mark Potash
   
Justin Fields is sacked by a Seahawks defender during the team’s win over Seattle on Thursday night.

New Bears defensive end Darrell Taylor (sacking Justin Fields in a preseason game in 2022) had 9.5 sacks in 2022, but dropped to 5.5 last season.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Share

There are times in a football game when new Bears defensive end Darrell Taylor is so excited he can’t contain himself. Well, at least one time there was.

When Seahawks teammate Quandre Diggs intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s pass on the first play from scrimmage in a 2022 game, Taylor burst off the sideline to celebrate the play — except Diggs’ return was still going on. Diggs had fallen to the ground after making the pick, but was not touched, so he was a live runner.

Taylor tried to throw a block — what else could he do? — and kind of whiffed, and Diggs eventually was tackled. Fortunately for Taylor, his illegal participation was not noticed — not even on the replay of the turnover — and he escaped a penalty.

[I was] in the moment. I definitely will not be doing that here,” said Taylor, acquired by the Bears from the Seahawks for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick. “It was just in the excitement I have for my teammate because I’m passionate about the game of football.

“Obviously in the moment I wasn’t thinking because he went down [and] I’m like, ‘Oh my god, he [Diggs] got his first pick for the season.’ I’m excited and I try to go out there and celebrated it with him. But I won’t be doing that here, though.”

It was a brain cramp at the time, but also an indication of the high-motor that drives Taylor that fits in well with coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears’ defense.

“That’s how I play,” Taylor said. “This is what I always wanted to do all my life. I’ve been playing football since I was eight years old. To rush the passer, take the ball off the quarterback, punch the ball off a running back, get a TFL [tackle for loss], get a PBU [pass break-up]. Yeah, I love that. It’s part of my game and who I am as a football player.”

Taylor is a wild card in the Bears’ search for a pass rusher to complement Pro Bowl defensive end Montez Sweat — joining DeMarcus Walker, Dominique Robinson, rookie Austin Booker, Daniel Hardy and Jacob Martin.

A second-round draft pick by the Seahawks in 2020, the 6-4, 255-pound Taylor has 21 1/2 sacks in three seasons, including a team-high 9 1/2 sacks as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme in 2023.

But his snap counts diminished as he struggled in the run game in the 3-4 early in 2022 and he became more of a situational rusher. Perhaps that’s why his face lit up when asked what he knows about Eberflus’ 4-3 defense.

“I didn’t know that much, but I know we’re a 4-3 defense and I’m excited to be moving forward — going straight all the time,” Taylor said. “I get to put my hands on guys and stuff like that. So I’m excited to be in this defense and just hearing from the guys, there’s an opportunity to rush the passer here and I’m excited to do that, too.”

Last year the Bears signed veteran Yannick Ngakoue at the start of training camp and were underwhelmed with the results — four sacks in 13 games. They chose Taylor this time, and while he doesn’t have Ngakoue’s resume (eight or more sacks in his first seven NFL seasons), Taylor is two years younger at 27 and deemed a better fit.

And his timing is better. Ngakoue joined a Bears defense lacking Sweat and still in the developmental stage. Taylor is joining a defense a full year older, with Sweat on the other side.

“There’s a lot of guys that have done that conversion,, from an odd front being only a 9-technique and be able to play defensive end,” Eberflus said. “I’ve had a bunch of those [in] my career. And it’s always worked out. … Those guys will flourish in that system.”

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears WR Keenan Allen, CB Jaylon Johnson fine after leaving practice
Bears trade for Browns DT Chris Williams in exchange for a 2025 late-round pick swap
Bears to put RB Ian Wheeler, WR Nsimba Webster, S Douglas Coleman III on injured reserve
With season opener in two weeks, it's about to get real for Bears QB Caleb Williams
What grade did you give the Bears' 'Hard Knocks'? And which Chicago baseball broadcast duo is your favorite?
In trading for edge rusher Darrell Taylor, Bears GM Ryan Poles settles for a more modest gamble
The Latest
Packers Browns Football
Bears
Bears trade for Browns DT Chris Williams in exchange for a 2025 late-round pick swap
Williams arrives as the Bears deal with Zacch Pickens’ groin injury.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bulls Clippers Basketball
Bulls
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball continues defying odds with summer scrimmages
Ball still has many obstacles to surmount, but he cleared one of the first hurdles: five-on-five scrimmages. All eyes will remain on his surgically repaired left knee as fall camp nears.
By Joe Cowley
 
Chicago Bears v Buffalo Bills
Bears
Bears to put RB Ian Wheeler, WR Nsimba Webster, S Douglas Coleman III on injured reserve
Coleman returned to Halas Hall after a scary situation in Kansas City, but is out for the season.
By Jason Lieser
 
CFD-05 (1) (1).JPG
Austin
Man dies after crash in Austin
A man was driving a silver sedan northbound at a “high rate of speed” in the 800 block of South Cicero Avenue about 3:49 a.m. when he hit another driver who was turning, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Crime
1 killed, another wounded in car-to-car shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
Orlando Duran, 20, and a woman, 21, were shot while driving about 9:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Oak Street Beach. The man is in critical condition. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 