Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears WR Keenan Allen out to add one line missing from his résumé: A deep playoff run

In a twist, Allen left the West to search for gold. Even stranger, he’ll try to find it with the Bears.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Keenan Allen

Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen, right, gives autographs to fans after an NFL football training camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Saturday, July 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH130

Nam Huh/AP Photos

Share

In a twist, Keenan Allen left the West to search for gold.

Even stranger, he’ll try to find it with the Bears.

Allen, whom the Chargers traded to the Bears in March rather than pay a $23.1 million cap hit in his age 32 season, is one of the most accomplished receivers on the planet. Playing for a franchise that did more than any to modernize the forward pass, Allen finished with 904 catches for 10,530 yards, the most of any wide receiver in Chargers history. Among active NFL wide receivers, Allen ranks fourth in career yards — behind DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans and Davante Adams — and second in catches, trailing Hopkins.

There’s one thing missing, though — winning.

“That’s priority No. 1,” he told the Sun-Times. “You look at the résumé — that’s kinda the only thing that’s not there.”

He’s never won his division. Despite being blessed with star quarterbacks — Allen has played all but one of his career games with either Philip Rivers or Justin Herbert — the Chargers were never good enough to host a playoff game. They appeared in five postseason games since drafting Allen in 2013, winning two. Their most recent loss was among the most ignominious in postseason history — in January 2023, the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead to lose to the Jaguars on a field goal at the gun.

There’s one other thing missing from his career, Allen concedes — he’s made six Pro Bowls but has never been named an all-pro.

“But you play the game to win the Super Bowl,” he said. “You don’t play the game to win an all-pro.”

Playing on the last year of his contract, Allen might have one last shot to change the narrative. To do it with the Bears would be an accomplishment — during Allen’s career, the Bears have played in just two postseason games. The one they hosted had a more soul-crushing ending than the Chargers’ loss in Jacksonville: Cody Parkey’s double-doink against the Eagles.

Winning in Chicago could be the difference between the Hall of Fame and Hall of Very Good.

“When you look at the guys who aren’t (in the Hall) and where I am now, I think it can go both ways,” Allen said. “There’s a lot of guys who aren’t in who have better stats than me, and there’s guys that don’t have better stats than me that aren’t in.”

Andre Johnson, who joined the Hall earlier this month, played in only four playoff games. But he might be the exception.

“The body of work has to add up,” Allen said.

The Bears are betting that Allen will come close to replicating 2023, when he had 108 catches for 1,243 yards in only 13 games. His 95.6 receiving yards per game last year would be a Bears single-season record, while his 108 catches would rank second in franchise history.

Allen is known as perhaps the league’s best route-runner — precise, clever and smart. He can change the pace of his routes to confuse defenses, understands how to maintain leverage against defenders and knows how to cut off both his left and right foot without altering his balance.

“If you play him too close, he’s good enough to make that incredible catch,” Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson said. “So you have to give him space to see which way he’s going. If you sell on a route too hard, he can take it back the other way. And if you play him low, he’s definitely taking it over the top.”

The Bears hope that knowledge rubs off on their rookies: No. 9 pick Rome Odunze, who plays Allen’s position, and quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick.

Allen has befriended Williams, the way he has every quarterback in his career. The two stayed in the same hotel during offseason workouts and bonded over playbook study and Monopoly Deal, a card game. Allen stood up at his high school quarterback’s wedding. His quarterback at Cal was Zach Maynard, his half-brother. He’s friends with Herbert and still talks to Rivers every week.

Allen said Rivers was excited about him signing with the Bears, comparing it to his own one-year stint with the Colts in 2020 before retirement.

Being traded by the only team he’s known motivated the receiver.

“A lot of it wasn’t because of production,” he said. “It was because of the money. They didn’t want to pay me. You get a little chip on your shoulder.”

He’s comforted by the fact it happened to other Chargers: LaDainian Tomlinson (Jets) and Eric Weddle (Ravens and Rams) and Junior Seau (Dolphins and Patriots). Father Time — and a big salary cap hit — remains undefeated.

“It could be a good thing … ” Allen said. “When you’re with the Chargers, everybody knows you. When you’re here, you’ve gotta create a new nickname — nobody really knows the nickname. Nobody really knows what you do day in and day out, how you approach the game. You’ve got to restart those things. And then you want to be consistent for this team.”

That nickname, for the record: Slayer.

Allen is still getting used to the Midwest. In his apartment elevator, strangers say hi — something that never happened back home. The cold weather, when it comes, will be new, too.

“California,” he said, “is definitely a place you don’t want to leave.”

Allen might be here for just one season. He’s unsure how many he has left — he said he’ll decide at the end of the year if he wants to play in 2025 — but is open to staying with the Bears.

“It depends on how the extension works,” he said, “and how long I want to keep playing.”

Truth is, he didn’t really feel like a transplant until training camp began. During offseason work, he tricked his mind into thinking that he was just in town for a short time — like during Pro Bowl week.

“Once it was time to really go and really be away from the family, it kinda got me,” he said. “The transition.”

Allen’s kids are staying back in California to go to school. While that’s allowed him to linger longer at Halas Hall — “I don’t have anybody waiting for me,” he said — it can be lonely. Right now, he said, it feels like he’s been left home alone for a long weekend. That probably won’t change as the season marches on.

“I don’t think it’ll be any different,” he said. “Except when it gets cold — I got nobody to cuddle.”

Play deep into January, though, and Chicago will be happy to provide the warmth.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
Timing is everything for Bears, edge rusher Darrell Taylor
Bears WR Keenan Allen, CB Jaylon Johnson fine after leaving practice
Bears trade for Browns DT Chris Williams in exchange for a 2025 late-round pick swap
Bears to put RB Ian Wheeler, WR Nsimba Webster, S Douglas Coleman III on injured reserve
With season opener in two weeks, it's about to get real for Bears QB Caleb Williams
What grade did you give the Bears' 'Hard Knocks'? And which Chicago baseball broadcast duo is your favorite?
The Latest
JingchenZhusteelheadRS.jpg
Outdoors
Fishing the world, Chicago to China
Jingchen “Tony” Zhu added to his fishing knowledge during his stay in Chicago for college and graduate school, now he is taking it back to China.
By Dale Bowman
 
Connor Bedard scored his third goal of the season.
Blackhawks
Projecting Blackhawks' lines, pairings: Several forwards will compete for spots next to Connor Bedard
The Hawks’ forward lines and defense pairs will inevitably fluctuate throughout the year, but here’s a rough guess at how they might look entering their 2024-25 season opener Oct. 8 in Utah.
By Ben Pope
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Can we say no to neighbor's dinner invitation?
Introverted couple is happy to help the widow next door with home issues but draws the line at coming over for a meal.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
DNCTh-082324-18.jpg
DNC 2024
The world turned its gaze to Chicago for the DNC. So how did the city fare?
Here’s how Mayor Johnson, Gov. Pritzker, the Chicago police and the business community did at Democratic National Convention in their effort to impress, and to improve the city’s reputation for safety and to stifle comparisons to 1968.
By Mitchell Armentrout Tina Sfondeles , and 3 more
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, August 25, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 