Bears transaction tracker: Who makes the team?

Monitoring the Bears’ moves before roster cuts are due at 3 p.m. Tuesday:

Aug. 24

The Bears traded a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for defensive tackle Chris Williams and Cleveland’s seventh-rounder. Williams played for coach Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis. To make room, the Bears waived Keith Randolph Jr.

The Bears put running back Ian Wheeler (knee), safety Douglas Coleman III (neck) and receiver Nsimba Webster (groin) on injured reserve. Coleman, who had been released from the hospital a day earlier after getting hurt against the Chiefs, was later waived with the injury designation.

Tight end Tommy Sweeney was released.

Aug. 23

Needing an edge rusher to pair with Montez Sweat, the Bears sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Seahawks for edge rusher Darrell Taylor, who had 21 1/2 sacks over the past three seasons. Taylor said he was excited to be moving to a 4-3 scheme. To create a roster spot, the Bears released defensive end Khalid Kareem.