Relatively minor decisions await Bears going into Tuesday deadline to cut roster to 53 players

It should be a drama-free roster deadline for the Bears as they cut to 53 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The majority of the Bears’ roster, especially the most important spots, were settled before training camp even started.

“This is a different situation than we’ve been in,” general manager Ryan Poles said last month. “A lot of these position battles are going to be tight, and it gets harder and harder to create that 53-man roster just because there’s an influx of talent. It’s challenging, but it’s a good problem to have.”

One of the biggest names on the bubble is Velus Jones, whom Poles drafted as a wide receiver and returner in the third round in 2022, though he most likely will stick. Jones never caught on at receiver and has had ball security issues on special teams, but the Bears are trying to convert him to running back and still hope he can be a factor as a kick returner.

At quarterback, they have Caleb Williams starting and Tyson Bagent as his backup, but must decide whether to keep Brett Rypien on the roster or cut him and try to get him back as part of their practice squad. If he’s on the roster, he can be inactive on game days but still eligible as the emergency third quarterback.

The Bears have already chopped their roster from 90 to 78 over the last several days. They waived nine players Monday, including offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter, a 2022 seventh-round pick who played 13 games over the last two seasons, and undrafted rookie wide receiver John Jackson. Jackson was Williams’ teammate at USC.