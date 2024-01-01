Bears coach Matt Eberflus defers assessment of Justin Fields, Luke Getsy until season ends

Bears coach Matt Eberflus was complimentary of quarterback Justin Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on Monday, but held off on confirming they would retain their roles for next season.

Fields’ status is in question as the Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft and could change course at quarterback, which would almost certainly mean they’d trade him, and Getsy’s offense struggled much of the season, though the Bears now sit 16th in points per game.

Eberflus said he is looking for more consistency from Fields, and as far as whether Fields has convinced him that he’s the franchise quarterback, he said, “We’ll talk about all those big-picture questions after the season, with Ryan [Poles] and myself and we’ll see where it goes from there. But we love where his progress is. He’s been more consistent. We like what he’s done the last six games in terms of the turnovers, the sacks touchdowns, taking care of the football. Throwing the ball down the field. Those are all positive things and again we’ll assess that as we get going here in the near future.”

When asked specifically whether Getsy’s position is secure for next season, Eberflus said, “Any question like that, I’m going to answer it the same way, and it’s just going to be [wait] until next week. We’ll look at everything, all-encompassing, players, coaches, everybody. We’ll sit down and have evaluations with everybody and we’ll do that next week.”

Fields played his best game of the season and one of the most balanced games of his career in the Bears’ 37-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 268 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions for a 99.5 passer rating and rushed 11 times for 45 yards and a touchdown.

It was his fifth-highest passing yardage total, eighth-highest passer rating and 16th-best completion percentage out of 37 starts.

