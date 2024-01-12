Polling Place: How did Bears fans vote on the decision to keep Matt Eberflus as coach?

At the end of a 7-10 season — his two-year mark as Bears coach at 10-24 — “the Flus” was not cut loose.

Like it or not, Matt Eberflus shall ride again in 2024.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we wanted to know if you agree with that outcome.

“This was always going to be a rebuild,” @Bear_Down_Baby commented. “Going from three wins to seven is good progress.”

“Eberflus was not given a win-ready roster in Year 1 or even Year 2,” @ocb022 wrote. “He has proven a lot in his time here and deserves a chance, but the pressure is on more than before.”

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was fired, and we asked what’s needed most from his successor: the right fit for either Justin Fields or projected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, or just a good coach regardless of who’s QB1?

“We just need a good coach,” @lame_old_guy answered. “Preferably an experienced play caller.”

Last, we asked about the NFC North Packers’ and Lions’ chances to win their playoff openers. On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Do you agree with the Bears’ decision to keep coach Matt Eberflus?

Upshot: His supporters came out in the comments, but they were scarce in the voting. What’s it going to take for Eberflus to win over the masses? A winning season, for one obvious thing. And just think, all the man has to do is lead the Bears to 16 “Ws” in 2024 and — easy peasy — his record will be above .500.

Poll No. 2: What do the Bears need most in their next offensive coordinator?

Upshot: It doesn’t seem like @RonaldVoigt4 is asking for too much when he suggests “a good coach who has accomplished more than standing near a great QB.” As we know, though, the Bears have a less-than-stellar history at this vitally important coaching position. The next shot has to be a bull’s-eye..

Poll No. 3: On Sunday, the Packers are at the Cowboys and the Lions host the Rams. Which NFC North team(s) will advance?

Upshot: It has been seven seasons since the Packers last won on the road in the playoffs. Who was their QB then? For the life of us, we can’t remember. They’re 7-point underdogs, whereas the Lions — who haven’t won any playoff game since 1991 — are 3-point favorites. A little more than half our voters are riding with the Pride.

