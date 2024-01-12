The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Polling Place: How did Bears fans vote on the decision to keep Matt Eberflus as coach?

All the man has to do is lead the Bears to 16 “Ws” in 2024 and his record will be above .500.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Matt Eberflus coaches the Bears during a 20-17 loss to the Browns on Dec. 17, 2023.

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

At the end of a 7-10 season — his two-year mark as Bears coach at 10-24 — “the Flus” was not cut loose.

Like it or not, Matt Eberflus shall ride again in 2024.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we wanted to know if you agree with that outcome.

“This was always going to be a rebuild,” @Bear_Down_Baby commented. “Going from three wins to seven is good progress.”

“Eberflus was not given a win-ready roster in Year 1 or even Year 2,” @ocb022 wrote. “He has proven a lot in his time here and deserves a chance, but the pressure is on more than before.”

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was fired, and we asked what’s needed most from his successor: the right fit for either Justin Fields or projected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, or just a good coach regardless of who’s QB1?

“We just need a good coach,” @lame_old_guy answered. “Preferably an experienced play caller.”

Last, we asked about the NFC North Packers’ and Lions’ chances to win their playoff openers. On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Do you agree with the Bears’ decision to keep coach Matt Eberflus?

Upshot: His supporters came out in the comments, but they were scarce in the voting. What’s it going to take for Eberflus to win over the masses? A winning season, for one obvious thing. And just think, all the man has to do is lead the Bears to 16 “Ws” in 2024 and — easy peasy — his record will be above .500.

Poll No. 2: What do the Bears need most in their next offensive coordinator?

Upshot: It doesn’t seem like @RonaldVoigt4 is asking for too much when he suggests “a good coach who has accomplished more than standing near a great QB.” As we know, though, the Bears have a less-than-stellar history at this vitally important coaching position. The next shot has to be a bull’s-eye..

Poll No. 3: On Sunday, the Packers are at the Cowboys and the Lions host the Rams. Which NFC North team(s) will advance?

Upshot: It has been seven seasons since the Packers last won on the road in the playoffs. Who was their QB then? For the life of us, we can’t remember. They’re 7-point underdogs, whereas the Lions — who haven’t won any playoff game since 1991 — are 3-point favorites. A little more than half our voters are riding with the Pride.

