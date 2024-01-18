The Bears’ latest coordinator candidate could offer a clue to their QB plans

One of the Bears’ offensive coordinator candidates could provide a clue that the team plans to draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Kliff Kingsbury, the former Cardinals head coach who spent last season as Williams’ quarterbacks coach at USC, is expected to interview for the Bears’ vacant position, a source confirmed Thursday.

Kingsbury would be a departure from the candidates the Bears have previously shown interest in — most have, like former coordinator Luke Getsy, been offshoots of the Mike Shanahan favored by the 49ers, Packers and Rams, among others. Mike’s son Kyle is the 49ers head coach.

Most of the coordinator candidates linked to the Bears came from that background: former Panthers coordinator Thomas Brown; Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson; Eagles assistant Marcus Brady; former Ravens coordinator Greg Roman; Seahawks quarterbacks coach Greg Olson; Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron; 49ers assistant Klint Kubiak; and Kentucky coordinator Liam Coen.

Kingsbury ran the “Air Raid” offense — a spread, pass-heavy offense — as the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech from 2013-18. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was his star pupil.

Kingsbury was named the Cardinals head coach in 2019, where he was paired with No. 1 pick Kyler Murray. He was fired after last season, and joined the Trojans to work under head coach and play-caller Lincoln Riley.

He has one direct tie to the Bears — tight ends coach Jim Dray, who is one of two offensive coaches being retained by the Bears, was an assistant under Kingsbury from 2020-21.

Interviewing Kingsbury would be shrewd for Bears general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus, if for no other reason than to gain further insight into Williams. If the two are convinced Williams is the choice, Kingsbury could be a good match as the play-caller. Williams threw 30 touchdowns and five interceptions with Kingsbury as his position coach last year. He was a star long before being paired with Kingsbury, though — he was a standout for Riley at Oklahoma in 2021 and followed him to USC in 2022.

Kingsbury himself was a star quarterback at Texas Tech before entering college coaching. The Cardinals job was his first NFL stop. He produced one winning season in four years with the Cardinals — an 11-6 mark in 2021 that led to a loss in the first round of the playoffs. He went 28-37-1 overall, but was fired last year after his offense ranked 29th in points and 25th in yards. He finished in the top 13 in the league in points twice and the bottom 10 twice.

Eberflus hired Getsy two years ago because he found that style of offense the most difficult to defend. He’s talked often about the need to run the ball effectively, particularly late in the season when the Bears play games in the cold.

Eberflus said last week the Bears had an “open mind” about which system to run in 2024. Asked what he wanted to excel at, offensively, Eberflus pointed to the ability to shape-shift.

“I think you have to be multiple ...” he said. “Who are you playing? Is the team really good at stopping the run? Then you’re going to have to find ways to move the ball down the field.

“I think that’s what we’re talking about — the multiplicity of being able to bend and adjust, not only before the game but also in-game.”

