The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

The Bears’ latest coordinator candidate could offer a clue to their QB plans

Kliff Kingsbury would be a departure from the candidates the Bears have previously shown interest in — most have been offshoots of the Mike Shanahan favored by the 49ers, Packers and Rams, among others.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE The Bears’ latest coordinator candidate could offer a clue to their QB plans
USC quarterbacks coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after last season.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

One of the Bears’ offensive coordinator candidates could provide a clue that the team plans to draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Kliff Kingsbury, the former Cardinals head coach who spent last season as Williams’ quarterbacks coach at USC, is expected to interview for the Bears’ vacant position, a source confirmed Thursday.

Kingsbury would be a departure from the candidates the Bears have previously shown interest in — most have, like former coordinator Luke Getsy, been offshoots of the Mike Shanahan favored by the 49ers, Packers and Rams, among others. Mike’s son Kyle is the 49ers head coach.

Most of the coordinator candidates linked to the Bears came from that background: former Panthers coordinator Thomas Brown; Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson; Eagles assistant Marcus Brady; former Ravens coordinator Greg Roman; Seahawks quarterbacks coach Greg Olson; Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron; 49ers assistant Klint Kubiak; and Kentucky coordinator Liam Coen.

Kingsbury ran the “Air Raid” offense — a spread, pass-heavy offense — as the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech from 2013-18. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was his star pupil.

Kingsbury was named the Cardinals head coach in 2019, where he was paired with No. 1 pick Kyler Murray. He was fired after last season, and joined the Trojans to work under head coach and play-caller Lincoln Riley.

He has one direct tie to the Bears — tight ends coach Jim Dray, who is one of two offensive coaches being retained by the Bears, was an assistant under Kingsbury from 2020-21.

Interviewing Kingsbury would be shrewd for Bears general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus, if for no other reason than to gain further insight into Williams. If the two are convinced Williams is the choice, Kingsbury could be a good match as the play-caller. Williams threw 30 touchdowns and five interceptions with Kingsbury as his position coach last year. He was a star long before being paired with Kingsbury, though — he was a standout for Riley at Oklahoma in 2021 and followed him to USC in 2022.

Kingsbury himself was a star quarterback at Texas Tech before entering college coaching. The Cardinals job was his first NFL stop. He produced one winning season in four years with the Cardinals — an 11-6 mark in 2021 that led to a loss in the first round of the playoffs. He went 28-37-1 overall, but was fired last year after his offense ranked 29th in points and 25th in yards. He finished in the top 13 in the league in points twice and the bottom 10 twice.

Eberflus hired Getsy two years ago because he found that style of offense the most difficult to defend. He’s talked often about the need to run the ball effectively, particularly late in the season when the Bears play games in the cold.

Eberflus said last week the Bears had an “open mind” about which system to run in 2024. Asked what he wanted to excel at, offensively, Eberflus pointed to the ability to shape-shift.

“I think you have to be multiple ...” he said. “Who are you playing? Is the team really good at stopping the run? Then you’re going to have to find ways to move the ball down the field.

“I think that’s what we’re talking about — the multiplicity of being able to bend and adjust, not only before the game but also in-game.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
No pressure, but Ryan Poles’ legacy is on the line with looming Bears decision
Opportunity knocks for Bears — and Caleb Williams
Potential Bears draft pick QB Caleb Williams declares for 2024 NFL Draft
Face it: Jordan rules. Jordan Love, that is, whose Packers playoff debut was scary-good
Draft deadline looms for USC’s Caleb Williams
NFL is out of its league in honoring Martin Luther King
The Latest
Brian Boonstra asks his dog to turn around while at Cotton Tail Park at Dearborn Park, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.
White Sox
South Loop mostly optimistic about prospect of White Sox moving in
Some balk at the idea of introducing more traffic and congestion; others are thrilled that the long-empty lot known as The 78 would be filled with something that could breathe new life into the neighborhood.
By David Struett and Mohammad Samra
 
Flanked by family members and attorneys, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.
City Hall
Even after Burke conviction, some on City Council still resist banning outside income
Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly noted an outright ban would force his colleague, Ald. Anthony Napolitano, to stop coaching a youth hockey league, for which Napolitano is paid a stipend of roughly $6,500 a year.
By Fran Spielman
 
Izi (Kane Robinson, left) befriends 12-year-old Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman), who might or might not be his son, in “The Kitchen.”
Movies and TV
‘The Kitchen’: Netflix film offers a bleak, often beautiful vision of London as dystopia
The rich live in luxury, the poor live in fear in striking movie co-directed by actor Daniel Kaluuya.
By Richard Roeper
 
Chicago City Council on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
City Hall
28 City Council members ask Johnson ally to postpone vote on Gaza resolution
A letter signed by Ald. Debra Silverstein and 27 aldermanic colleagues notes Wednesday’s Council meeting falls three days before International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and that the Council already will be voting on a resolution to mark 79 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.
By Fran Spielman
 
Justin LaGesse (circled in red) and Theodore Middendorf (circled in yellow) walk through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
Two downstate men accused of trying to break window with flag poles during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Justin LaGesse, 37, and Theodore Middendorf, 36, both of downstate McLeansboro, are also charged with several misdemeanors in the attack by Trump supporters in 2021.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 