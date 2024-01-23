The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Luke Getsy will interview for Raiders’ offensive coordinator position

The former Bears offensive coordinator was fired earlier this month.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Luke Getsy will interview for Raiders’ offensive coordinator position
Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy

Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will interview for the same job with the Raiders.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders have scheduled interviews with two former offensive coordinators and a current quarterbacks coach for their OC job.

The two ex-coordinators are Luke Getsy and Alex Van Pelt, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher also will speak with the Raiders.

Getsy, 39, was the Bears’ offensive coordinator the past two seasons before he was fired earlier this month. The Bears ranked in the top two in rushing offense each of the past two seasons, but they were 27th in passing this season and last the year before.

Getsy coached quarterback Justin Fields, who could be a trade candidate given Chicago owns the top pick in this year’s draft and could be targeting USC QB Caleb Williams. The Raiders are expected to be in the market for a new quarterback be it through trade, free agency or the draft.

Van Pelt, 53, was the Cleveland Browns’ offensive coordinator the past three seasons and previously was the quarterbacks coach for the Bengals and Green Bay Packers. The Browns went 11-6 and made the playoffs despite starting five quarterbacks, but coach Kevin Stefanski decided to overhaul the offensive staff.

Van Pelt coached under Marvin Lewis in Cincinnati. Lewis was an adviser for Antonio Pierce, who was the Raiders interim coach this season before getting the job full time on Friday. NFL Network reported Lewis is expected to join the staff. Pierce and Lewis also worked together at Arizona State from 2020-22.

Pitcher, 37, has been with the Bengals since 2016 and their quarterbacks coach since 2020. Cincinnati could promote him to its vacant offensive coordinator position, but Pitcher has interviews scheduled with multiple teams.

The Raiders also reportedly have requested permission to speak with Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Zac Robinson.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears name Shane Waldron offensive coordinator
Like it or not, Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. is back on the court and already dominating again
An NFL-ESPN equity deal would rub out the blurry line between church and state
Polling Place: How do voters feel about a potential new White Sox stadium in the South Loop?
The Bears are playing the long game — but Lions and Packers are doing it better
Bears’ latest coordinator candidate could offer clue to their QB plans
The Latest
Rene Fish of Chesterfield, N.H. steps out of the voting booth in the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23, 2024.
Politics
In New Hampshire, Haley vows to stay in race while Trump seeks commanding win
If Trump wins Tuesday, he would be the first Republican presidential candidate to win open races in Iowa and New Hampshire since both states began leading the election calendar in 1976 — a sign of his continued grip on the party’s most loyal voters.
By Holly Ramer | Associated PressWill Weissert | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
Hinsdale South basketball coach Mike Belcaster looks on during a game against Glenbard South on November 28, 2023.
High School Basketball
Hinsdale South basketball coach Michael Belcaster could be facing administrative leave
Belcaster wasn’t at the team’s practice on Monday. Several basketball players planned to skip or forfeit Tuesday’s game against Providence and attend the board meeting to support Belcaster.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Brittany Burch and Joe Edward Metcalfe in “In Quietness” at A Red Orchid Theatre; photo credit Evan Hanover
Theater
Marriage, faith combine for mixed messages in perplexing ‘In Quietness’
Director dado’s acute ear for finding humanity in absurdity is invaluable here.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Peso Pluma performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. The singer will headline the 2024 edition of Sueños Music Festival.
Music
Sueños 2024 lineup: Peso Pluma and Maluma among headliners
The two-day Latin music festival returns to Grant Park May 25-26.
By Ambar Colón
 
Libanais Middle Eastern restaurant, 3300 W. Devon Ave.
Columnists
Restaurants serve up more than food
Just as that “Chilean sea bass” might be scrod, so “Chicago Restaurant Week” is really 17 days. Enjoy it anyway.
By Neil Steinberg
 