Mini Mock Draft: Bears have compelling options picking first, ninth

The Bears will have a major decision to make when they’re put on the clock for the first pick in the NFL draft on April 25.

Then, an hour-and-a-half later, they’ll have another one.

What makes this offseason so compelling for general manager Ryan Poles isn’t just the No. 1 overall pick — the Bears will have to choose between taking USC quarterback Caleb Williams and keeping Justin Fields — but also what the Bears do at No. 9.

The first pick is a chance to hit a home run — most likely by drafting Williams.

The ninth pick is an opportunity to problem-solve.

If Poles wants to be bold, he’ll ask himself the following question in the next three months: could he pair the No. 9 pick with Fields, his best trade asset, to get something even better?

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., the best receiver in the draft, figures to be picked third or fourth. The Patriots are drafting third overall and need a quarterback. Would they prefer Fields, plus the ninth pick and perhaps the Bears’ third-round pick, over LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels? If you presume Fields is worth a high second-round pick, the math checks out on the Jimmy Johnson draft chart — which is, admittedly, more a useful guide than gospel.

The Bears would be left without a draft pick until Round 4, but they’d have Williams and Harrison, the two most compelling players in the draft.

Poles will have to wait to engage the Patriots, though; they’re in the process of hiring a GM. They’re not alone — half the teams in the top 10 are going through either a head coaching change, a GM change or both.

Poles could move down from the No. 9 pick, too, to try to reclaim draft picks. Poles dealt his second-round choice to Washington for star edge rusher Montez Sweat and has only six selections this year. He has the Panthers’ second-rounder in 2025, though, as part of one of the most lopsided trades in NFL history.

The Bears might not want to maneuver too far away from No. 9, though. At the unofficial start of draft season — players report to the Senior Bowl this week — it appears there will be worthy receivers and blockers available to help a Bears offense in need of it.

A historically strong class for wideouts features Harrison, LSU’s Malik Nabers, Washington’s Rome Odunze and perhaps even Florida State’s Keon Coleman as potential top-10 picks. Two tackles — Penn State’s Olu Fashanu and Notre Dame’s Joe Alt — could be there at No. 9, too. Any of those players would help the Bears’ quarterback in 2024, whomever he may be.

Here’s an early look at how the draft is shaping up. Projecting picks for only the top half of the draft, we call it the Sun-Times’ Mini Mock Draft:

1. Bears (via Panthers) — USC QB Caleb Williams

The homework Poles has to do between now and the draft is figuring out what makes Williams tick off the field. On it, Williams is borderline unimpeachable.

2. Commanders —North Carolina QB Drake Maye

New GM Adam Peters has an easy decision to make — just draft whomever the Bears don’t. Maye would replace another former Tar Heel, Sam Howell.

3. Patriots — Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Patriots could easily take Jayden Daniels here — and we expect the LSU quarterback to test through the roof at the NFL Scouting Combine — but Harrison is the safest bet in the draft.

4. Cardinals — LSU WR Malik Nabers

Were I GM Monti Ossenfort, I’d try my best to trade up one spot and take Harrison. Nabers is a good Plan B, though — he led all of FBS in both receiving yards and explosive plays.

5. Chargers — Georgia TE Brock Bowers

Since Pro Football Focus started grading college players in 2014, Bowers has led all tight ends in yards, touchdowns and yards after contact.

6. Giants — LSU QB Jayden Daniels

Big Blue is stuck with Daniel Jones for another season — his dead cap hit goes from $69.3 million in 2024 to $22.2 million in 2025 — but they can’t pass on the Heisman Trophy winner.

7. Titans — Penn State OT Olu Fashanu

Pairing Fashanu — who allowed one sack in college — with former Northwestern star Peter Skoronski is a good starting point for a rebuilding team.

8. Falcons —UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu

He has a higher floor than the does ceiling, but it’s hard to argue with his production — Latu has 23 ½ sacks in his last 25 games.

9. Bears — Washington WR Rome Odunze

The 6-3, 215-pounder could take over the D.K. Metcalf role in coordinator Shane Waldron’s Bears offense — a physical power forward of a pass-catcher who specializes in contested catches and red-zone chances. He’d be a perfect pairing with D.J. Moore.

10. Jets — Notre Dame OT Joe Alt

In their unending pursuit to keep Aaron Rodgers happy, the Jets will take Alt — the fourth Irish All-American left tackle in nine years — to protect his blind side.

11. Vikings —Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner

Whether Danielle Hunter hits free agency or not, the Vikings need a pass rusher to chase Jared Goff, Jordan Love and whomever the Bears play at quarterback.

12. Broncos — Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

This is too early for McCarthy, but the Broncos will be desperate to land a passer after shoving quarterback Russell Wilson out the door this offseason.

13. Raiders —Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton

One of the best U of I players in recent memory is a stout pass rusher and would look great next to end Maxx Crosby.

14. Saints — Florida State WR Keon Coleman

Between Michigan State and FSU, Coleman totaled 18 touchdowns and 1,456 yards over the past two seasons while averaging 13.5 yards per catch.

15. Colts — Iowa CB Cooper DeJean

DeJean, who broke his leg in November, could replace slot cornerback Kenny Moore II if he leaves in free agency.

16. Seahawks — Washington QB Michael Penix

He’d be a reach — as would Oregon’s Bo Nix — but the Seahawks can get out from Geno Smith’s contract by paying $17.4 million in dead cap charges.

