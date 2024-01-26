The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears expected to hire QBs coach Kerry Joseph

Joseph worked with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron the last three years in Seattle, the first as the assistant receivers coach and the last two as the assistant quarterbacks coach.

The Bears are expected to hire Kerry Joseph as their new quarterbacks coach, a source confirmed Friday.

Joseph’s work with Geno Smith in 2022 garnered the quarterback the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

The 50-year-old is set to coach quarterbacks in the Senior Bowl next week in Mobile, Ala.

Joseph be influential in developing the Bears’ quarterback next year, be it USC star Caleb Williams or incumbent Justin Fields. Williams’ play has made him the consensus top choice, but general manager Ryan Poles will spend the coming months analyzing him on and off the field. If Fields stays, he’ll have to learn his third new offense in four NFL seasons.

The McNeese State alum played quarterback in college and then safety as a member of the Seahawks. He moved to the CFL to play quarterback and became a star, earning Most Outstanding Player honors in 2007 for the Grey Cup-winning Saskatchewan Roughriders. He began his coaching career in 2014, served as McNeese State’s interim head coach in 2018 and joined the Seahawks as an offensive assistant in 2020.

Joseph will join two holdover offensive assistants: offensive line coach Chris Morgan and tight ends coach Jim Dray. While Waldron is filling out his offensive staff, while head coach Matt Eberflus is still looking for a defensive coordinator to inherit his full roster of defensive assistants. NFL Network reported that former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is expected to meet with the Bears, but it’s unclear if that would be for the coordinator job or as a position coach should the Bears decide to promote from within.

Barry’s preferred style of defense is different than what Eberflus likes. He ran a 3-4 scheme in Green Bay before being fired this week; the Bears run a 4-3. Barry has served as a linebackers coach at four different NFL stops, including Tampa Bay, which ran a 4-3.

The Bears have also been linked to Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington, Titans defensive line coach Terrell Williams and Titans defensive pass game coordinator Chris Harris, a former Bear, for the coordinator job. Eberflus is expected to continue calling plays.

