Polling Place: Who gets to the playoffs first, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers or Matt Eberflus’ Bears?

Too bad it isn’t Sunday yet, because that’s the day of the NFL’s conference championship games.

Or did you know that already?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we asked for your winners of the Chief-Ravens and Lions-49ers games. We also asked you to pick a Super Bowl winner going into the weekend.

Last, with Jim Harbaugh having left Michigan for the San Diego Chargers, we asked who will get to the playoffs first: Harbaugh with his new team or Matt Eberflus with the Bears?

“The Chargers currently have a quarterback, but the AFC is loaded,” @RunninRick417 commented. “The Flus may win this one.”

“The Chargers can’t win their division (because of the Chiefs), and the AFC is full of contenders,” @buildingSBbears wrote. “The Bears are closer with the NFC being more open.”

But @mjmolinare went the other way, writing that the Bears “Bears-ed” it by not hiring Harbaugh themselves: “Harbaugh would have given the fans a real hope of returning to the Super Bowl. Eberflus is the poster boy for continual Bears floundering.”

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: What’s the Super Bowl matchup going to be?

It’s time for this week’s “Polling Place.” Let us hear from you! Selected comments will appear in Saturday's paper.



Q1: What’s the Super Bowl matchup going to be? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) January 25, 2024

Upshot: Nearly half the vote goes to a Ravens-49ers matchup that would be the same one we got 11 Super Bowls ago. John Harbaugh won over opposing coach and baby bro Jim Harbaugh in that one. Harbaugh, Harbaugh. By the way, it’s a new 2024 law that the word “Harbaugh” must appear at least four times in every paragraph of a football story.

Poll No. 2: And if you had to pick your Super Bowl winner right now?

Q2: And if you had to pick your Super Bowl winner right now? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) January 25, 2024

Upshot: Have we mentioned Harbaugh? No, not Jim Harbaugh. John Harbaugh. Fine, we’ll spare you the fourth Har-you-know-what.

Poll No. 3: Who will get to the playoffs first, Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers or Matt Eberflus with the Bears?

Q3: Who will get to the playoffs first, Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers or Matt Eberflus with the Bears? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) January 25, 2024

Upshot: You can see which way the vote went, but one commenter blew our minds by subtly pointing out that our list of answers missed one distinct possibility. “What if they both make it next season?” @acs614 asked. Crazier things have happened.

