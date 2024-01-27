Former Bears coordinator Luke Getsy has another suitor

Add another potential landing spot for former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy: New England.

The Patriots have Getsy on their list of offensive coordinator candidates and plan to interview him soon, ESPN reported Saturday. Getsy interviewed for the same job with the Raiders earlier this week.

Getsy’s landing spot, if he finds one, could be notable for the Bears should they decide to draft Caleb WIlliams and trade incumbent quarterback Justin Fields. Getsy’s familiarity with Fields gives him first-hand knowledge of Fields’ potential. The fact that the Bears offense never truly hummed with Getsy and Fields together, though, could make a reunion less attractive.

The Bears fired Getsy after two years in charge of their offense. He spoke to the Raiders and new coach Antonio Pierce about their opening. The Raiders have the 13th pick in the draft and will be in the market for a quarterback, be it a college player or a veteran. The Patriots draft third and also need a quarterback.

