Thursday, January 4, 2024
The Bears’ Luke Getsy works well with Justin Fields, but is that enough?

Getsy believes he and quarterback Justin Fields are a good fit.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy believes he and quarterback Justin Fields are a good fit.

Whether that means they’re together next year isn’t a question he was willing to entertain Thursday. As he’s done for most of the Bears’ rollercoaster season, Getsy said he’s focused on what’s ahead of him — the Packers on Sunday — and not the bigger picture.

“The going-forward part, that’s something that’s bigger than where we’re at right now, because we’re thinking about Green Bay,” he said. “We’re all in that mindset. We have a great relationship, we work really well together. He inspires me daily with his mentality, his focus, his faith, all that stuff. We have a really good relationship and I think Justin’s future is super-bright.”

It’s up to general manager Ryan Poles — and likely coach Matt Eberflus — to determine if Fields’ future is tied to Getsy’s. Eberflus’ future with the franchise feels more stable than it was even a month ago, though the Bears’ performance against the Packers will always carry extra weight for chairman George McCaskey. If Eberflus stays, he’ll have to determine whether he wants Getsy to either continue to coach Fields or work with the No. 1 pick in the draft at quarterback. Or neither.

Getsy helped himself Sunday when the Bears beat the Falcons 37-17, though he said Thursday that he’s more focused about how his team plays than how many points they score, so long as the Bears win.

“You want to make sure that you’re doing things that are fundamentally sound — are your players’ fundamentals where they’re supposed to be? Are you giving yourself a chance in every situation?” he said. “There’s areas we’ve got to improve on and there’s areas we’re dong well. I think as long as we continue to get better at those things and start to continue to eliminate the things we’re not doing so well or we need to get a little bit better at — that’s the track.

“The points make it look better, but the wins are what we’re trying to get. And you have to win games a bunch of different ways in this league.”

He pointed to the Ravens scoring 56 points against the Dolphins last week

“It’s not always what Baltimore and what Miami had last week,” he said. “Whatever. You dream of that for every game, but that’s not realistic in this game. When you’re gong to Lambeau Field you know you’re going in for a grimy game.”

