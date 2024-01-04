The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson appreciates Pro Bowl, eyes all-pro

Johnson has talked about trying to earn an all-pro honor — which is given out at the end of each season — since the Bears refused to trade him by the Nov. 1 deadline. Bears

By  Patrick Finley
   
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson reacts Sunday.

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Jaylon Johnson was thrilled to make the Pro Bowl on Wednesday, but one thing matters more: being an all-pro.

“One just outweighs the other one, but I mean, both of them are still prestigious awards,” the Bears cornerback said Thursday. “As far as all-pro goes, that’s the one I want. I want more. But it was definitely still a good feeling to have.

“I think I’ll be able to soak it in more after the season is over with, and then when I start planning to get down there.”

Johnson has talked about trying to earn an all-pro honor — which is given out at the end of each season — since the Bears refused to trade him by the Nov. 1 deadline. His next contract got more expensive in the last two months, though the Bears figure to put him on the franchise tag for 2024 if they can’t agree to a long-term deal.

“I’ve always wanted some things to go a little differently but I think everything has worked out perfectly this year,” he said. “And hopefully I got one more award left in me. I think that is very tangible and I believe it’s on its way. So just really looking forward to ending this year right and hopefully getting some more accolades.”

He could still play in one more game. Johnson has missed the last two practices because of a shoulder injury he suffered Sunday against the Falcons.

“I’m gonna try to go, for sure,” he said.

Johnson plans to be able to participate in the Pro Bowl Games, a series of skill events that replaced the traditional all-star game last year. It will be held Feb. 4 in Orlando, Fla.

