Sunday, January 7, 2024
Packers lead Bears 7-6 at halftime in pivotal season finale at Lambeau Field

The Packers need the win to get into the playoffs.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Justin Fields throwing in a game.

Fields had a 110.2 passer rating in the first half.

Getty

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Bears are in it, which is more than they usually can say at Lambeau Field, but the Packers lead 7-6 at halftime.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has led them to scoring drives on two of three possessions, both field goals, and has completed 8 of 9 passes for 94 yards for a 110.2 passer rating and rushed four times for six yards. He was sacked three times.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has completed 15 of 19 passes for 158 yards with a touchdown pass for a 118.9 rating.

The Bears scored on the opening possession, though they stalled on the outskirts of the red zone and settled for a 50-yard field goal by Cairo Santos. He’s now 7 of 8 on kicks of 50 yards or longer this season.

Santos also hit a 39-yarder just before halftime.

The Packers answered by driving to the Bears’ 23-yard line, but also had to kick a field goal, and Anders Carlson missed wide left from 41 yards.

They were looking to go up at least 10-6 just before halftime and were in scoring range at the Bears’ 22-yard line, but Love completed a pass to rookie Dontayvion Wicks, and Wicks did not get out of bounds to stop the clock. Love tried to spike the ball, but ran out of time.

The Packers will make the playoffs as a wild card if they win, but will be eliminated if the Bears beat them.

