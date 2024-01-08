‘We’ll see’: Teammates also waiting out decision on Justin Fields

Bears fans posted hand-made signs in support of their beloved team and players Monday along Field Drive leading to the entrance to Halas Hall. Among them, “We Want Justin.”

It’s a minor upset “We Want Caleb” signs weren’t spotted. Thanks to social media, quarterback Justin Fields has elicited the most overtly polar debate in the history of polar debates about the Bears, their quarterbacks and their coaches.

And while there are definitely two sides to the Fields debate, it’s a credit to Fields and his dynamic style of play that so many fans are in his corner after three losing seasons as the Bears’ starting quarterback — 6-11 in 2021, 3-14 in 2022 and 7-10 this season. Usually when the team is losing like the Bears have been, it’s the back-up quarterback — or anyone else — who is the most popular player in town. Not the starter.

The Fields support starts in the Bears locker room, where teammates have expressed admiration for their QB and lobbied for his return. Wide receiver DJ Moore said he broached the Fields subject during his exit interview with general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus, though he did not provide specifics.

“I brought him up, of course,” said Moore, who had 71 receptions for 1,102 yards (91.8-yard average) and all eight of his touchdowns this season in the 12 games Fields started and finished. “I mean, he’s the quarterback of the Chicago Bears, until otherwise. And I don’t think that’s going to change anytime soon. We’ll see.”

Indeed we will. Last season there was a similar decision for Poles when he had the No. 1 overall pick — with Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and eventually Florida’s Anthony Richardson as the top quarterback prospects in the draft.

Poles said two days after the 2022 season that he would “have to be absolutely blown away” to draft a quarterback and move on from Fields. He then traded the No. 1 overall pick on March 10 — before the start of free agency — confirming Fields’ return in 2023.

Poles might wait as long or longer to decide the quarterback issue this year, but the Bears’ decision on offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s future, which should come this week, could tip Poles’ hand. If the Bears fire Getsy after two seasons and look for another coordinator, it’s more likely they will start over at quarterback as well.

It’s a quandary — a good one — that even has a Fields supporter such as Moore acknowledging the other side of the argument.

“Nobody really wants to start all the way over [with a rookie quarterback] and having a losing season again,” he said. “Or maybe [it’s like] Joe Burrow? You could have that kind of season. You never know. It’s hit or miss.”

The Bengals actually experienced both sides with Burrow after taking him No. 1 overall in 2020. They went 4-11 in his rookie year, when Burrow (2-7-1) missed the last five games with an injury. But Burrow took the Bengals to the Super Bowl the next season.

It’s a compelling scenario for Bears fans. And even Moore is like the rest of us.

“We’re going to have to wait and see,” he said.