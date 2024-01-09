The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears meetings mean the waiting game continues

Coach Matt Eberflus’ bosses have not publicly endorsed him as the head coach in 2024, though both Poles and Warren have, within the last week, praised the culture inside Halas Hall.

By  Patrick Finley
 Updated  
SHARE Bears meetings mean the waiting game continues
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Bears coach Matt Eberflus looks on against the Browns.

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Bears continued to hold meetings at Halas Hall on Tuesday, with no word of when they plan to explain the outcome to the public.

Coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with players for nine hours Monday. The coach expected to meet with Poles, president/CEO Kevin Warren and chairman George McCaskey during the week.

Eberflus’ bosses have not publicly endorsed him as the head coach in 2024, though both Poles and Warren have, within the last week, praised the culture inside Halas Hall. The Bears went 7-10 after starting the season 0-4. Questions remain, however, about whether the Bears might prefer to align new coaches with a first-year quarterback, should they draft one with the No. 1 overall in April.

The team has not yet scheduled an end-of-season news conference, which would signal Eberflus’ return, or announce his departure. This week’s schedule is different from a year ago, when Poles and Eberflus spoke on the Tuesday after the season ended.

It also raises questions about the decisions being discussed under Warren, who wasn’t part of the Bears’ power structure at this time a year ago. Both Warren and Poles said during the season they planned to conduct a thorough examination of the team at the end of the year.

NFL rules mandate that teams hold a news conference featuring their decision makers within a week of the season’s end.

When the Bears have fired their head coach, they’ve traditionally done so the day after the season ends. When they decided to keep coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace after the 2020 season, McCaskey explained the decision on a Wednesday.

Surviving the day after the season ends didn’t portend stability in Tennessee, where Mike Vrabel was fired Tuesday. The Patriots are also awaiting clarity about the future of legendary coach Bill Belichick.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
1st-and-10: By George, let Bears hire Jim Harbaugh
Comparing quarterback histories of Bears, Packers really is embarrassing
To stay, Bears’ Matt Eberflus needs to provide answers, starting with QB
Bears GM Ryan Poles could be looking for help as Ian Cunningham draws outside interest
Dan Hampton among 19 players and 3 coaches voted into College Football Hall of Fame
‘We’ll see’: Bears teammates also waiting out decision on Justin Fields
The Latest
Ciere Boatright
City Hall
Chicago’s acting planning commissioner vows to “get more shovels in the ground and more ribbons cut”
Ciere Boatright says she will use tax-increment-financing (TIF), the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund (NOF) and what she called the “entire financial tool box” to remove roadblocks she encountered as a real estate executive known for her work on community revival.
By Fran Spielman
 
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers denied he implied comic Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile.
Sports Media
Aaron Rodgers denies linking Jimmy Kimmel to Jeffrey Epstein, doesn’t offer apology
Rodgers returned to ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly appearance and addressed comments he made the week before that appeared to suggest Kimmel’s name might appear on a list of associates of Epstein, a millionaire accused of sex trafficking involving underage victims before he died by suicide.
By David Bauder | Associated Press and Dennis Waszak Jr. | Associated Press
 
Three black Dell laptop computers sit on a table with a partially pictured person behind them.
Education
CPS reports thousands of computers missing — but rarely uses $3 million tracking system to find them
Some devices ultimately turned up but CPS’ inspector general blames the mess on a flawed system for recouping devices and tracking them.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Nader Issa
 
President Donald Trump arrives in Air Force One at Waukegan National Airport before attending a series of events in Kenosha, WI, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Waukegan, IL. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Letters to the Editor
Waukegan Airport runway expansion plan is for the birds
Using 52 acres of forest preserve property to expand a runway is a poor use of land designated as natural space for the public, the president of the Audubon Council of Illinois writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington.
Money
Federal and Illinois 2024 tax season starts Jan. 29
The IRS announced the official start of the 2024 tax season and that includes Illinois taxpayers, who can start filing individual income tax returns.
By Fatima Hussein | AP
 