Did Caleb Williams leave a Bears Easter egg on social media?

With almost three months to go before the NFL Draft, Bears fans are parsing every little detail about the No. 1 overall pick on social media. Thursday presented an Easter egg — maybe — when USC quarterback Caleb Williams briefly posted a childhood picture as his Instagram profile photo. In the picture, a young Williams is wearing a T-shirt with a teddy bear on it.

It’s unclear if he was trying to send a message. The Bears have the No. 1 overall pick and Williams is considered the top prospect in the late April draft.

Caleb Williams changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of himself as a kid wearing a shirt with a Bear on it.



Coincidence? pic.twitter.com/74HZ7iNEzj — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) February 2, 2024

Radio and television host Colin Cowherd implied Thursday that Williams didn’t want to be drafted by the Bears, particularly with his hometown Commanders drafting high, but walked it back completely Friday, saying someone from the quarterback’s camp said specifically that they weren’t anti-Chicago. It wasn’t the first — or last — talking-head tempest that will pop up until the Bears make their draft decision. The Bears could telegraph it sooner than April, though, if they decide to trade quarterback Justin Fields beforehand. General manager Ryan Poles is in the process of evaluating Williams and the draft’s other top quarterbacks, both on and off the field.

Thursday, Williams’ teammate Brendan Rice told the Sun-Times that whomever would pass on Williams in the. draft should “ have fun losing your job, man. ”

By Friday afternoon, Williams’ Instagram photo had been changed to one of him lounging under an umbrella.

