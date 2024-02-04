The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 4, 2024
Luke Getsy nearing deal to run Raiders offense

The rest of the NFL didn’t seem to blame Getsy for the Bears’ offensive problems the past few years.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears

The Bears fired Luke Getsy after two years as offensive coordinator.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Luke Getsy will get another chance to run an offense. He’s close to being named the Raiders’ offensive coordinator, per multiple reports.

The rest of the NFL didn’t seem to blame Getsy for the Bears ’ offensive problems the past few years. Getsy, whom the Bears fired as offensive coordinator days after the season ended, interviewed for similar roles with the Patriots, Saints and Raiders.

Getsy’s landing spot could open a path for Justin Fields to be traded — or not, depending on what Getsy told his new quarterback-needy team about the Bears quarterback. If the Bears decide to draft USC star Caleb Williams with the first overall pick, they figure to trade Fields before late April.

With one glaring exception — Fields’ September declaration that he was playing too robotic in part because of coaching — the quarterback and coordinator seemed to have a mutual respect in their two years together. They weren’t able to solve the Bears’ offensive issues, though — they finished 18th in points and 20th in yards in 2023 and 23rd and 28th, respectively, in 2022.

Getsy coached Raiders receiver Davante Adams in Green Bay. The Raiders reportedly gave Kliff Kingsbury, an assistant for Williams’ USC team last year, serious consideration, too.

