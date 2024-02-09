What can the Bears learn from the Chiefs’ and 49ers’ paths to Super Bowl LVIII?

LAS VEGAS — The surest way for a team to give itself a chance at the Super Bowl on a regular basis is to find a star quarterback. There’s a long list of details to work out after that, but it all starts there.

The Chiefs have that in Patrick Mahomes, whom they drafted 10th in 2017 when the Bears went for Mitch Trubisky at No. 2, and quickly reached the point where success was defined — as it should be — by championship. The big-money, incredibly competitive landscape of professional sports, no team should aim any lower.

The 49ers are still trying to determine if Brock Purdy is at that level. He doesn’t need to be as good as Mahomes — no one currently is — but teams like the Ravens with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, the Bills with Josh Allen and a few others know they have someone who would give them a legitimate chance at taking down Mahomes.

“Since Patrick’s been here, it’s now become about Super Bowls,” said Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, the former Bears coach. “The last five or six years, it’s almost an expectation that you’ve gotta be in the Super Bowl or it’s a bust year... but that’s a good thing.”

Both teams playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday offer a potential roadmap for the Bears, who missed the playoffs for the third season in a row at 7-10 and are weighing whether to stick with Justin Fields or draft a new quarterback like USC’s Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick.

The gap between Fields and Mahomes is as vast as the Mojave Desert, illustrated sharply by their matchup this season as Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and called it a day in the third quarter with a 41-0 lead while Fields threw for 99 yards.

He’s miles behind Purdy — fourth in MVP voting this season — as well, which pretty much nullifies any notion of the Bears trying to do what the 49ers did.

To be fair, the 49ers didn’t even try to do what the 49ers did. They traded up to draft Trey Lance third overall in 2021 hoping he’d be the next big thing.

The comparison of them to the Bears is rooted in the opinion that Purdy on his own isn’t as good as his numbers suggest because the 49ers had seemingly every other piece in place when he stepped in as their starting quarterback last season. Because he was the very last pick of the draft two years ago and the team was loaded, they assume anyone could’ve walked in and done this: 44 touchdown passes against 15 interceptions, a 111.4 passer rating and a 21-5 record as a starter including the playoffs.

The faulty argument is that the Bears, who appear to have a top-10 defense and could fill out their remaining vacancies by trading the No. 1 pick for a haul of assets, could do the same thing with Fields.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan would punch back at that theory.

While it certainly helps that the 49ers have a future Hall of Famer at left tackle in Trent Williams and are the only team with four — four! — 1,000-yard skill players in running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle and wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, Purdy is good regardless.

That Mr. Irrelevant stuff is simply irrelevant now.

“It wasn’t really about developing Brock,” Shanahan said. “Brock was a really good player when he got here. Then he got his opportunity and played at a high level right away.

“There was no time to develop him. We just had to throw him in [because] we were trying to win. We hoped he would be good because he was in practice, and then he was even better in the games. As he gets better, the whole group gets better.”

Either path is risky for the Bears. They could bet on Fields, who has half as many 100-point passer rating games as Purdy despite playing far more games, and see that he merely plateaus. They could swing big on Williams or one of the other quarterback prospects and have another Trubisky on their hands.

Nothing is guaranteed, but the odds and the potential payoff are better in the draft. There are at least a dozen starting quarterbacks definitively better than Fields. He might still be on his way up, but the ceiling is too low. If Williams meets the high-end projections that categorize him as the type of talent that’s available only every few years, that would change everything for the Bears.

Just like Mahomes has for the Chiefs.

Imagine a Bears future where no matter what happens throughout the rest of the roster, they always have a chance because they’ve got the right quarterback. It wouldn’t take much creativity for general manager Ryan Poles to picture that since he helped the Chiefs draft Mahomes and lay the groundwork for what they are now before taking the Bears job in 2022.

Top quarterbacks make so much money that teams need to cut corners elsewhere, and Mahomes has seen the Chiefs offload his left tackle and best wide receivers with the expectation that he’ll simply find a way to overcome it. And he continues to do exactly that, just like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and others. He elevates anyone they put around him.

It’s a totally different game than the Bears are playing. The Chiefs and the other teams with great quarterbacks have an enormous head start on teams like the Bears that have miniscule margin for error and would need to be nearly perfect on all their other decisions to compensate for being behind at quarterback.

There’s no telling what the Chiefs’ roster will look like over the next decade, but Mahomes is still only 28 and will give them a shot that entire time. It’s hard to find that, but the Bears should keep searching until they do.

