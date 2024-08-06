The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Watch the Bears on ‘Hard Knocks’ and play our BINGO game

For this season as an added bonus for fans, the Sun-Times has included a special “HARD KNOCKS” Bears BINGO card where viewers can watch and check off each of the key people or storylines as they are mentioned on that night’s episode.

By  John Silver
   
Watch the Bears on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” and play “Hard Knocks” BINGO! Scroll to the bottom of the story to download a PDF of our BINGO card.

After years of trying to avoid it, the Bears will make their “Hard Knocks” debut Tuesday night.

Bears fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite team prepare for the NFL season.

The team is full of ready-for-TV storylines — the debut of hyped, can’t-miss rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the additions of big-name free agents Keenan Allen, D’Andre Swift, the formerly embattled/now hopeful coach Matt Eberflus.

Since 2001, the reality sport documentary series has reliably revisited similar themes throughout the various training camps: new rookies trying to make their marks, aging veterans attempting one more season of greatness or coming back from injury, undrafted rookies or free agents looking to win a spot on the 53-man roster and heart-pulling stories from families, wives, girlfriends or adorable children. (We see you, Arielle Moore!)

Click here to download your BEARS HARD KNOCKS BINGO card.

