Brandon Saad injured, Patrick Kane takes over as Blackhawks win in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — If not for another injury to a top player, the 4-1 victory Thursday over the Jets would have been one of the Blackhawks’ most encouraging games in weeks.

Patrick Kane dominated for the second time in three games, following up Sunday’s hat trick with a four-point effort. Robin Lehner returned to MVP level, making 36 saves.

And the Hawks, harboring a tenuous one-goal lead at the second intermission, put forth their “best third period with a lead so far this year,” in Lehner’s words.

But alas, Brandon Saad left during the second period with a right ankle injury and will be out at least a couple weeks, coach Jeremy Colliton said, casting a stormy cloud over the proceedings.

“It’s a tough one,” Lehner said. “We’ve had some injuries this year, for sure. [Saad] is tough. He’s such a big part of our team. Probably our hardest worker on a nightly basis, and he brings a lot of momentum to our game. Hopefully, it’s as quick as it can be.”

Saad was fighting to get to a loose puck ahead of Jets defenseman Luca Sbisa when a legal hit tangled his legs together near the boards. He was helped to the locker room.

The Hawks’ depth will be tested even more in the coming weeks, with three forwards out relatively long term — Saad joins Drake Caggiula and Andrew Shaw in that category — and defenseman Calvin de Haan also facing a bleak outlook.

But even without Saad, the Hawks recovered from a dreadful middle frame to control the final 20 minutes.

Kane — who had found Alex Nylander for a drought-snapping goal in the first minute of the game — assisted on goals by Dominik Kubalik and Erik Gustafsson, then scored late.

“A couple nice plays, obviously,” Kane said. “But more than anything, it’s easier to play hockey when you’re playing with the lead. You focus on your defensive end or just being where you have to be on the ice, and all of a sudden, [Winnipeg is] pressing to get offense and score, and that opens up more offense for us.”

The Jets cut the Hawks’ lead to 2-1 at one point, inspiring memories of last week’s meltdown in St. Louis, but the visitors responded in a completely different manner.

Even with the team nursing a lead on the road, the Hawks had a 23-9 advantage in shot attempts and an 11-3 edge in scoring chances in the third period.

“It’s a big step for us,” Lehner said. “We defended well, we didn’t take any unnecessary chances, we kept getting the puck deep. . . . Big learning period for us, and it’s very valuable going forward.”

Seabrook not on trip

Brent Seabrook did not travel on the two-game trip, which concludes Saturday night in Colorado.

Colliton said that Seabrook has “had a couple things nagging him, and he’s going to get them checked out.”

The Hawks were vague about the specific injuries, and the news comes at a suspicious time. The 34-year-old defenseman was a healthy scratch for the third time this season Wednesday against the Avalanche.

Colliton confirmed that the decision to keep Seabrook out was not affected by his health status.