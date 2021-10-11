 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Blackhawks bring back Erik Gustafsson to supplement defensive depth

With Caleb Jones and Wyatt Kalynuk injured, the Hawks signed Gustafsson to a one-year contract.

By Ben Pope
Gustafsson played 214 games for the Blackhawks between 2015 and 2020.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images file photo

Erik Gustafsson, like so many Blackhawks before him, is back for a second stint in Chicago.

The Hawks signed Gustafsson on Monday, one day after the Islanders released him from his pro tryout, to a one-year contract with an $800,000 salary cap hit.

The need was created by a plague of injuries to depth defensemen during training camp. Wyatt Kalynuk is expected to miss two-to-four weeks with an ankle injury, Caleb Jones is expected to miss six weeks with a wrist injury and Alec Regula has missed the last two weeks and counting with a back injury.

But the hope is Gustafsson — in a sheltered sixth-defenseman role — can rekindle his incredible, if fluky, offensive production of 2018-19.

Much of the now-29-year-old Swede’s previous five-year tenure with the Hawks organization — from 2015 until a February 2020 trade to the Flames — was underwhelming. But in that one season, he erupted for an absurd 60 points (17 goals and 43 assists) in 79 games, good for sixth among all NHL defensemen in scoring.

Gustafsson has bounced around the last two years, from the Flames to Flyers to Canadiens to Islanders, and will likely head back onto waivers when Jones and Kalynuk return unless he’s truly excelling.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

A Northwestern University first — woman named as president

Rebecca M. Blank, chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, takes the helm in Summer 2022.

By Stefano Esposito

The high school basketball Twitter previews

280-character previews of every high school basketball team in the state that submits information.

By Michael O'Brien

3 killed, 5 teens among 39 wounded in shootings in Chicago this weekend

One person was killed and four others wounded in West Town Sunday morning.

By Sun-Times Wire

Woman dies after car falls off Dan Ryan Expressway, crashes into Armour Square parking lot

Nicole Betts’ car became airborne after hitting the crash barrels separating the local and express lanes near 29th Street, authorities say.

By David Struett

Person killed in 7-vehicle crash on Kennedy Expressway

The crash happened Sunday night in the outbound lanes near Natoma Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

By David Struett

Storms could stir up damaging wind, hail, tornados to Chicago area Monday

Rain will start in the late morning and storms will grow in intensity throughout the afternoon.

By David Struett