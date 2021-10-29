 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Blackhawks’ on-ice woes continue in blowout loss to Hurricanes

The Hawks’ season-opening losing streak extended to eight games with a 6-3 defeat Friday.

By Ben Pope
The Hurricanes beat the Blackhawks 6-3 on Friday.
AP Photos

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Blackhawks are playing like a hockey team without belief.

They’re still saying all the right things, at least when it comes to their on-ice performance. But in a 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday that extended the Hawks’ season-opening losing streak, they simply didn’t seem confident enough to turn the tide when things started going badly.

“Eight games in and we don’t have a win — it’s terrible,” Brandon Hagel said. “Early on, it’s like, ‘Let’s keep playing the same way. We’re going to get out of this. We’re going to get out of this.’ We’re still trying to do that, we’re still trying to stay positive... But obviously, the first win is in the back of everyone’s mind.”

After setting a league record by not leading once through their first six games, the Hawks have actually shown early jump and scored the first goal in each of their last two.

The undefeated Canes quickly turned the tide, though, scoring five unanswered goals in a 14-minute stretch straddling the first intermission. And Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton, as has been the case far too often this season, seemed out of ideas about how to stop the tsunami.

“We allowed them to get back into the game too easily,” Colliton said. “We’ve got to make them work [harder] for what they get... In the first period, you can’t expect to beat a team like that when you’re giving up two-on-ones, three-on-twos, getting beat inside at our net.”

The Hawks remained down four guys, including Patrick Kane, on COVID-19 protocol. They lost another, Tyler Johnson, to an apparent arm or wrist injury that is expected to keep him out of Saturday’s game against the Blues, at the least.

One bright spot was the debut of defenseman Isaak Phillips, who became the first alumnus of Team Jamaica to play in the NHL.

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

Family of man killed by Chicago police wants officer fired

"I miss my son daily," Angela Wade-Brown, mother of Turrell Brown, said Friday. "I wake up missing my son, I go to bed missing my son — and then to hear that this officer is on the street?"

By Manny Ramos

Man found shot to death in Washington Heights

Dadino Robinson was found unresponsive about 5:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of South May Street.

By Sun-Times Wire

CPS teen among Illinois youth delegation heading to 26th U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow

"We’re already at a point where if we don’t effect change right now, it’s going to be detrimental to my generation, and the current leaders are not taking enough action," said Mather High School senior Khan Ali.

By Maudlyne Ihejirika

Pressure mounts on Bears rookie QB Justin Fields heading into 49ers game

Fields is running out of rookie runway, and patience is thinning. The 49ers and their middling defense offer him an opportunity to get right and keep the Bears afloat.

By Jason Lieser

A Chicago full house? Lightfoot is dealt five casino proposals, including a pair backed by billionaire Neil Bluhm

No wild cards were among the competing developers’ chosen sites, proposing projects at or near McCormick Place, the vacant South Loop site known as "the 78" and the Chicago Tribune’s Near North Side publishing plant.

By Mitchell Armentrout

As violent crime besets the city, bring in voices who can help

Let’s hear from criminal justice experts, knowledgeable law enforcement leaders, involved community activists and others.

By CST Editorial Board