Marc-Andre Fleury’s heroics carry Blackhawks to win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Over the past few weeks, Marc-Andre Fleury has looked like every bit the elite goaltender the Blackhawks thought they were acquiring.

Fleury kept a sloppy and sluggish Hawks team alive in heroic fashion for 40 minutes Sunday until a third-period adrenaline surge carried them to a 1-0 win.

His positioning was perfect, helping him stop a few pucks he didn’t even see by being in the right spot at the right time. His reactions were even better, flashing his glove or blocker or pad to rob practically the entire Canucks roster at one point or another.

He didn’t hesitate to enter scramble mode when necessary, sprawling to cover loose pucks among the chaos. And he got the luck he needed, too, with at least three shot attempts ringing off the posts.

Fleury finished with 40 saves on 40 shots. A third-period Brandon Hagel tip-in goal after an Erik Gustafsson wrist shot made the difference on the scoreboard.

Fleury’s first four Hawks starts in October were disastrous, an assessment he didn’t disagree with; he heartbreakingly called it “tough to keep smiling” when things hit rock bottom.

But he has now been terrific over a sample size twice as long — eight starts. Since Oct. 30 against the Blues, Fleury has saved 256 of 272 shots for a .941 save percentage. Even his season-long save percentage has risen to a respectable .911.

The Hawks’ defense especially required the help Sunday after Riley Stillman left with a concerning left leg injury in the first period and did not return. That left them with just five available defensemen.

Gaudette scratched for homecoming

Just as soon as interim coach Derek King freed Dylan Strome from the Hawks’ doghouse, Adam Gaudette evidently took over the lease.

In six games under King, Gaudette has played just once: Nov. 9 against the Penguins, when he received only 5:18 of ice time. Low-impact grinder Reese Johnson has consistently held a roster spot over Gaudette, and even when Johnson was finally scratched Sunday, it was to let Henrik Borgstrom — not Gaudette — back into the lineup.

That meant Gaudette wasn’t on the ice for his de facto homecoming to Vancouver, where he spent the first four years of his NHL career. To be fair, ex-Hawks forward Matthew Highmore — who was traded for Gaudette in April — wasn’t in the Canucks’ lineup either, having been placed on injured reserve Oct. 29.

Gaudette said earlier this month he’s “still waiting for a bigger role” and has done “whatever [he] can to keep my confidence level up.”

Murphy’s long shift

Despite allowing five goals in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Oilers, the Hawks somehow survived one of the longest shifts in recent memory early in the second period without conceding.

Defensemen Connor Murphy and Caleb Jones ended up logging an unfathomable 4:50 shift while the Oilers rolled all four forward lines, one after another, until the Hawks finally gained enough possession to clear the defensive zone.

“It was long,” Murphy said. “We went through different waves of feeling during the shift... [We] went from being super tired to just being not tired anymore and just getting through it.

“Your heart rate peaks and then it doesn’t have anywhere higher to go and it just kind of starts going down and then it gets a little easier.”