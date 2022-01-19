 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Blackhawks’ February schedule updated, with 7 games rescheduled

The Hawks will play three road games between Feb. 9-14, three home games between Feb. 17-20 and one additional home game on April 18.

By Ben Pope
In addition to six games added in February, the Blackhawks will rematch the Flames on April 18.
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The NHL announced Wednesday its reconstructed schedule for February, filling in what was originally intended to be the Olympic break.

For the Blackhawks, that update meant their six previously postponed games were all given new dates and one other upcoming game was also moved.

Following the All-Star break from Feb. 3-6, the Hawks will play three consecutive road games, visiting the Oilers on Feb. 9 (at 7 p.m. CT), Blues on Feb. 12 (at 7 p.m.) and Jets on Feb. 14 (at 8 p.m.)

The Blues matchup had been scheduled for Jan. 30 until Wednesday’s update; the Oilers and Jets matchups were previously postponed.

The Hawks will then return to Chicago for a three-games-in-four-nights stretch — all at the United Center — when they host the Blue Jackets on Feb. 17 (at 7:30 p.m.), Stars on Feb. 18 (at 7:30 p.m.) and Panthers on Feb. 20 for a 2 p.m. matinee.

All three of those games had been previously postponed. They now carry into a preexisting three-game homestand (which starts against the Devils on Feb. 25), thus functionally extending it to a six-game homestand.

Finally, the Hawks’ previously postponed home game against the Flames was tucked into the late-season schedule on April 18 (at 7 p.m.)

League-wide, 98 previously postponed games were rescheduled and 23 additional games moved to make the scheduling puzzle work, with 95 of those total of 121 affected games landing in the Feb. 7-22 window that had previously been set aside for the Olympics.

“We are profoundly grateful to our fans for their support and understanding during a challenging time and to our clubs, the NHL Players’ Association and the players for their cooperation in a rescheduling of unprecedented logistical complexity,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in a statement.

Broadcast information for the rescheduled Hawks games has not been announced. Tickets for the original dates of the four postponed home games — Dec. 13 against the Flames, Dec. 21 against the Panthers, Dec. 23 against the Stars and Dec. 28 against the Blue Jackets — are valid for the rescheduled dates.

