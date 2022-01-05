 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Blackhawks’ Alex Nylander experiment ends feebly with trade to Penguins

The Hawks acquired grinding forward Sam Lafferty in exchange for Nylander, one of Stan Bowman’s biggest mistakes.

By Ben Pope
Alex Nylander’s Blackhawks tenure ended Wednesday.
AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Alex Nylander’s fruitless tenure with the Blackhawks ended Wednesday with a whimper.

The Hawks traded Nylander, who hadn’t made an NHL appearance since the 2019-20 season, to the Penguins for Sam Lafferty.

Lafferty adds some depth and physicality to the Hawks, but he’s a known commodity at this point. The 26-year-old forward has tallied 15 points and 218 hits in 94 games for the Penguins over the last three seasons.

He’d struggled to crack their lineup this season, making only 10 appearances with two points — and with Evgeni Malkin likely to return soon, he might’ve been bound for waivers if not traded.

Far more meaningful than the Lafferty acquisition, however, is the end of the Nylander era, which will go down as one of ex-general manager Stan Bowman’s most egregious mistakes.

While Henri Jokiharju — the man traded for Nylander in summer 2019 — averages more than 21 minutes per game as a 22-year-old top-pairing defenseman for the rebuilding Sabres, Nylander never came close to panning out as the top-six playmaking winger Bowman envisioned.

He missed all of last season recovering from knee surgery and appeared nowhere near the necessary fitness levels in NHL training camp this season. Although he had been scoring at a decent clip — 12 points in 23 games — in the AHL, he no longer seemed to be on the call-up radar.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

NFL threatens fines, loss of draft picks for teams that violate combine interview rules

In a memo obtained by the AP that was sent to clubs on Wednesday, the league said a team would forfeit a draft pick between the first and fourth round and be fined a minimum of $150,000 if it’s determined a club representative displayed conduct that is "disrespectful, inappropriate, or unprofessional" during an interview.

By Rob Maaddi | Associated Press

DCFS worker stabbed to death while visiting home in town south of Springfield, suspect charged with murder

Deidre Silas, 36, was attacked Tuesday afternoon as she was checking on six children, ages 1 to 7 , in a home in Thayer, about 20 miles south of Springfield, according to the Sangamon County sheriff’s office.

By Sun-Times Wire

For second time this season, Bears coach Matt Nagy says he has not been fired

Nagy rebutted a report by CBS’ Boomer Esiason that he has already been informed this will be his final game as Bears coach.

By Jason Lieser

Lyric Opera postpones production of ‘Proving Up’

The postponement comes out of an abundance of caution amid the COVID-19 pandemic surge.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112

Brooks, born on Sept. 12, 1909, was known for his good-natured sense of humor, positivity and kindness. When asked for his secret to a long life, he often said, "serving God and being nice to people."

By Associated Press

Louisiana’s governor pardons Homer Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling

The state Board of Pardons in November recommended the pardon for Plessy, who boarded the rail car as a member of a small civil rights group hoping to overturn a state law segregating trains. Instead, the protest led to the 1896 ruling known as Plessy v. Ferguson, solidifying whites-only spaces in public accommodations such as transportation, hotels and schools for decades.

By Associated Press