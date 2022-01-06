 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Blackhawks notebook: Coyotes matchups no longer notable for Dylan Strome

The Hawks-Coyotes game Thursday — which could possibly be the Hawks’ second-to-last visit ever to Arizona — will be Strome’s seventh meeting with his former team.

By Ben Pope
Memories of Dylan Strome in a Coyotes sweater are fading over the years.
AP file photo

GLENDALE, Ariz. — More than three years after his trade to the Blackhawks, Dylan Strome no longer feels anything different when he faces his former team, the Coyotes.

Thursday’s matchup was his seventh so-called revenge game — a number he did remember off the top of his head, for what it’s worth — and fourth such game in Arizona. After a while, there’s no more revenge to be extracted.

“The management and everyone, everything, [has] changed since I was here,” he said. “I know a few of the guys on the team, but it’s been long enough that I’ve moved past it.”

But Strome does still recall what a “great place to live” the Phoenix area was — a sentiment shared by many players.

“It’s pretty beautiful every day,” he said. “The quality of life here is really good. [There are] a lot of healthy places to eat, a lot of golf courses, beautiful scenery, mountains and stuff. People are up and active and moving. I’m not surprised guys like to play here.”

The possibility of losing all of Arizona’s uniqueness from the NHL circuit is the unfortunate side of the Coyotes’ very uncertain future.

The long-embattled franchise’s problems appear headed toward a climax in 2022. Relatively new owner Alex Meruelo’s brief reign has been plagued by scandals, financial issues and rampant dysfunction on and off the ice.

The team is being forced out of Gila River Arena after this season and has flirted with an even earlier departure; the city of Glendale threatened to lock the arena doors in December due to $1.3 million in unpaid taxes. Relocation rumors have swirled, particularly involving Houston, although anything seems possible at this point.

Even the Coyotes do leave Arizona this summer, however, Thursday won’t be the Hawks’ last-ever visit. They’re scheduled to make one more desert trip this season on Apr. 20.

Lafferty arrives

New acquisition Sam Lafferty joined the Hawks in Arizona, although he didn’t hit the ice during an optional morning skate and won’t play in the game, either.

King wants to give the 6-1, 195-pound forward some time to get up to speed before he likely debuts Saturday against the Golden Knights.

“He’s an energy guy,” King said. “The reports I’m getting back are he’s got a little more skill than people give him credit for. But he plays hard and we could use that.”

Another game postponed

The Hawks’ scheduled Jan. 18 road game against the Oilers was postponed by the NHL, increasing the Hawks’ number of postponed games to six.

This particular change wasn’t surprising given how many other Canadian games have been postponed in advance this month with revenue preservation in mind. The league hopes to reschedule the games later in the season when provincial Canadian governments are allowing fans again.

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Last Picture Show,’ ‘Paper Moon’ dies at 82

The Oscar-nominated director died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home on Thursday.

By LINDSEY BAHR | AP Film Writer and Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer

Larry Borom: I ‘feel’ for Justin Fields after his COVID list trip

"I feel like I’m starting to really now feel a lot better," he said Thursday.

By Patrick Finley

Halas Intrigue Episode 209: No Justin? No way!

What was already a meaningless Bears-Vikings game has become practically pointless.

By Sun-Times staff

CPD cancels officers’ days off this weekend as police union complains of staffing shortage amid COVID surge

Some officers are so in need of a break that they are trying to contract COVID so they can get the required time off, a police source said.

By Mitch Dudek

More suburban kids hospitalized with severe COVID-19 cases as surge breaks state records: ‘We just don’t know the implications’

The rise in hospitalized children comes as Illinois set another record for total new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with more than 44,000 reported statewide. The state also saw 104 more viral deaths, the most in a day in nearly a year.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Loyola defeats San Francisco in impromptu neutral-site matchup

Loyola and San Francisco agreed to play a neutral-site contest earlier in the week when both teams had conference games scheduled for Thursday postponed because of COVID-19 issues with their opponents.

By Associated Press