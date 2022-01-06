Blackhawks notebook: Coyotes matchups no longer notable for Dylan Strome

GLENDALE, Ariz. — More than three years after his trade to the Blackhawks, Dylan Strome no longer feels anything different when he faces his former team, the Coyotes.

Thursday’s matchup was his seventh so-called revenge game — a number he did remember off the top of his head, for what it’s worth — and fourth such game in Arizona. After a while, there’s no more revenge to be extracted.

“The management and everyone, everything, [has] changed since I was here,” he said. “I know a few of the guys on the team, but it’s been long enough that I’ve moved past it.”

But Strome does still recall what a “great place to live” the Phoenix area was — a sentiment shared by many players.

“It’s pretty beautiful every day,” he said. “The quality of life here is really good. [There are] a lot of healthy places to eat, a lot of golf courses, beautiful scenery, mountains and stuff. People are up and active and moving. I’m not surprised guys like to play here.”

The possibility of losing all of Arizona’s uniqueness from the NHL circuit is the unfortunate side of the Coyotes’ very uncertain future.

The long-embattled franchise’s problems appear headed toward a climax in 2022. Relatively new owner Alex Meruelo’s brief reign has been plagued by scandals, financial issues and rampant dysfunction on and off the ice.

The team is being forced out of Gila River Arena after this season and has flirted with an even earlier departure; the city of Glendale threatened to lock the arena doors in December due to $1.3 million in unpaid taxes. Relocation rumors have swirled, particularly involving Houston, although anything seems possible at this point.

Even the Coyotes do leave Arizona this summer, however, Thursday won’t be the Hawks’ last-ever visit. They’re scheduled to make one more desert trip this season on Apr. 20.

Lafferty arrives

New acquisition Sam Lafferty joined the Hawks in Arizona, although he didn’t hit the ice during an optional morning skate and won’t play in the game, either.

King wants to give the 6-1, 195-pound forward some time to get up to speed before he likely debuts Saturday against the Golden Knights.

“He’s an energy guy,” King said. “The reports I’m getting back are he’s got a little more skill than people give him credit for. But he plays hard and we could use that.”

Another game postponed

The Hawks’ scheduled Jan. 18 road game against the Oilers was postponed by the NHL, increasing the Hawks’ number of postponed games to six.

This particular change wasn’t surprising given how many other Canadian games have been postponed in advance this month with revenue preservation in mind. The league hopes to reschedule the games later in the season when provincial Canadian governments are allowing fans again.