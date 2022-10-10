Alec Regula earns Blackhawks roster spot thanks to offensive instincts in defenseman’s body

DENVER—Despite playing defense from an early age, Alec Regula grew up attending hockey camps with his older brother, CJ, that emphasized shooting, stick-handling and other skills primarily intended for forwards.

The offensive instincts the Regula boys picked up back then are still impacting their hockey careers in 2022.

CJ, a later-in-life defenseman convert, just started his senior season at Ohio State. (Alec has, in turn, become a Buckeyes fan, which he said earns him plenty of “dirty looks” back home in the Detroit suburbs).

Alec, meanwhile, has earned a spot in the Blackhawks’ opening-night NHL lineup Wednesday against the Avalanche and a chance to prove he can be a full-time NHL player.

“He gives us a dimension that can shoot a puck on the power play,” coach Luke Richardson said Monday. “Right now, until we get some full bodies back, he has an opportunity. The most he makes of that opportunity is going to help his situation.”

Added Regula: “I have really big aspirations in this league. I just have to keep chipping away at it. I don’t want to get ahead of myself. ... [Once] I play Wednesday, it shifts to trying to stay in the league. It’s that kind of grind every day. It doesn’t really change. But it’s definitely [time to] take a second, pat yourself on the back and feel good about it.”

Multiple moving parts among the Hawks’ defensive corps have opened the door wider for Regula. Entering training camp, the defense looked like the more stable half of the roster, but that’s no longer the case.

With Riley Stillman traded to the Canucks and Jake McCabe, Caleb Jones and Ian Mitchell all injured—McCabe and Jones both practiced Monday, the latter in a non-contact sweater, but won’t play Wednesday—the Hawks on Monday claimed 30-year-old journeyman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the Rangers, mainly just to have another healthy option.

Regardless of how the depth-chart shuffle sorts out over the next month, though, Regula should remain a significant part of the Hawks’ longer-term plans.

The 22-year-old righty is building off a semi-breakout season in which he tallied 26 points in 41 AHL games and held his own in 15 NHL games, mostly late in the year. He has always been a somewhat unique prospect given that his impressive offensive instincts reside in an intimidating 6-4, 210-pound body. He just needs to learn how to use that body.

“His size is key, but he has to establish himself to use that size a little more,” Richardson said. “[He can do] a little stick-on-puck, but then [needs to use] the body — it can’t be just the stick. ... That’s something he’s going to have to implement in his game to be a regular defenseman.”

Regula has worked on improving his conditioning, too. Playing heavy minutes in all situations last season in Rockford, he often discovered his “gas tank would run out a little bit early.” He followed an intense schedule of bike rides and skates this summer, and he noticed a difference this preseason, although Monday’s long session in thin Colorado air did remind him he’s not invincible yet.

On the power play, the Hawks want Regula to jump over the boards for Seth Jones—who remains the first unit’s quarterback—eager to shoot the puck. And when it comes to that, it’s a good thing he grew up attending all those camps.

“Whatever time we get, 30 or 40 or 50 seconds, [I’ll] try to have a shooting mentality,” Regula said. “That’s when you create the most, [when I’m] being a shooter and letting my instincts take over.”

Note: Newly acquired forward Jason Dickinson will miss at least the first two games awaiting U.S. immigration paperwork, meaning Buddy Robinson—despite clearing waivers Monday—will remain on the NHL roster for now.

