The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 14, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks can’t find net in narrow loss to Golden Knights

The Hawks are still searching for their first even-strength goal of the season after wasting goalie Alex Stalock’s splendid start in a 1-0 loss Thursday.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks can’t find net in narrow loss to Golden Knights
Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson saves a shot by Andreas Athanasiou.

The Blackhawks were shut out by the Golden Knights 1-0 on Thursday.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — For the second consecutive game to start the season, the Blackhawks put forth a respectable effort and took some valid positives from a difficult road matchup.

But for the second consecutive game, they lost nonetheless —this time 1-0 to the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Given the inherent dichotomy between the organization’s big-picture objective to earn as high a draft pick as possible next summer and day-to-day objective to play as hard as possible and develop its players as much as possible, that’s not a bad pattern. But it certainly isn’t satisfying, either.

“It’s a loss, right? It’s still tough,” coach Luke Richardson said. “But the compete level was really high tonight from everybody, [from] the goaltender out. We’re pretty happy with a lot of things we saw on the ice. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t get it across that line.”

That goaltender, Alex Stalock, made his wildly aggressive style work all night long while making just his second NHL start in three years. He stopped 36 of 37 shots in a borderline heroic, if extremely chaotic, outing.

“You’ve got to go all out in the NHL,” Stalock said. “I can’t show up and give it half-effort, that’s for sure. But [I’m] not a huge guy, so I’ve got to use my body in a way that’s effective. Sometimes, if it’s coming out and playing more aggressive,it works. Sometimes, it’s sitting back if you see the play. But tonight, obviously, you saw a few instances where it got [scrambled] but kept the puck out in the end.”

The Hawks’ penalty kill also improved, squashing all three Knights power plays in their home opener after conceding four ‘PP’ goals to the Avalanche on Wednesday.

The second period proved to be a challenge yet again, though, as the Knights recorded 13 scoring chances to the Hawks’ three. (Chances favored the Knights only 16-13 during the first and third periods combined.) One of those chances turned into the game’s only goal, a two-on-one snipe by Paul Cotter.

And the Hawks’ offense never incited much confidence they could dent stellar Knights goalie Logan Thompson, who stopped all 25 shots he faced. They’ve yet to score an even-strength goal so far this season.

“Defensively, [we were] much better,” Richardson said. “And we can only work on one thing at a time. Because if we work on everything, I don’t think we’re going to get better at everything at the same time. So if we can chip away at that and continue to get a little bit better every game with our sticks defensively, that’s just going to add to more possession time, which hopefully adds to more offense.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews foreshadows revival season with strong performance in Blackhawks’ opener
Blackhawks’ Josiah Slavin, Petr Mrazek connect with fans — and raise money — through Cameo
Blackhawks predictably lose to Avalanche in season opener
Blackhawks notes: Jack Johnson’s return to Colorado comes at strange time
Patrick Kane ready to stop talking, start playing as what likely is his final Blackhawks season begins
Alec Regula earns Blackhawks roster spot thanks to offensive instincts in defenseman’s body
The Latest
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney catches a pass, but is short of the end zone, during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Commanders.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 246: A game of inches
The Bears came close, but couldn’t pull out the win Thursday night.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is sacked during Thursday night’s loss to the Commanders.
Bears
Justin Fields can’t take many more beatings like the one he took Thursday night
The Bears quarterback got hit often in a 12-7 loss to the Commanders. He needs to run less, not more.
By Rick Morrissey
 
A photo of Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis after dropping the game-winning touchdown pass against the Commanders.
Bears
Bears bristle at non-call as WR Dante Pettis loses would-be game winner in end zone
Pettis, Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus believed it should have been a pass-interference penalty against Commanders safety Darrick Forrest.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) sacks Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz in the second quarter Thursday night at Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears defense solves first-half blues, but ...
Four days after the Bears allowed 307 yards, 6-of-7 third-down conversions and three touchdowns in the first half vs. the Vikings, they held Washington to 88 yards, 1-of-6 third-downs and no touchdowns in the first half. Alas, it wasn’t enough as the Bears lost, 12-7.
By Mark Potash
 