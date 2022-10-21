The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Scrappy Blackhawks rally past Red Wings to win home opener

Max Domi’s overtime goal lifted the Hawks to a 4-3 victory, improved their record to 2-2-0 and demonstrated a continually surprising amount of resilience in this theoretically tanking team.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Scrappy Blackhawks rally past Red Wings to win home opener
Max Domi scores in overtime.

Max Domi scored in overtime as the Blackhawks beat the Red Wings on Friday.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Blackhawks are still theoretically tanking, and their largely unrecognizable roster is proof of it.

Anonymous or not, though, their overlooked players have demonstrated impressive amounts of scrappiness and resilience through the season’s first few weeks.

The Hawks rallied from two goals down to stun the Red Wings 4-3 in overtime Friday, winning for the second time in four games. Philipp Kurashev and Connor Murphy led a third-period comeback before Max Domi picked the top corner on a semi-breakaway two minutes into the extra session to thrill a lively crowd of 18,753 at the United Center home opener.

“Winning’s fun, right?” Domi said. “I’ll take it.”

Before the game, the Hawks debuted a new intro video that ties their slogan for the rebuild era — “Ready to Work” — in with Chicago’s blue-collar everyday culture.

The video was well-produced. But coach Luke Richardson was notably the only member of the 2022-23 Hawks who actually appears in it, demonstrating just how few marketable players the Hawks have left — and how much additional turnover the roster will likely undergo by season’s end.

That lack of talent will likely catch up with the Hawks eventually. Four games hardly represent a sufficient sample in an 82-game season. They certainly won’t complain about exceeding expectations in the meantime, though.

“They really showed a lot of character in that room, and that’s a credit to the leadership on this team,” Richardson said. “At the end of the second period, we had a good push, so there was a lot of belief. Coming out for the third, I knew we were going to be there at the end.”

Starting goalie Petr Mrazek suffered a minor injury late in the second period and was replaced by Alex Stalock. Richardson said Mrazek will be re-evaluated Saturday but Arvid Soderblom was recalled from Rockford after the game, with Alec Regula sent the other way.

Kubalik returns

Former Hawks forward Dominik Kubalik got a trial run through the weirdness of being in the United Center visitor’s locker room during the preseason, but Friday marked his official return as a new member of the Red Wings.

He returned with a vengeance, tallying two points — including a sly tip-in goal off a shot by fellow ex-Hawk Olli Maatta.

Kubalik was part of Detroit’s first splashy offseason in years; they also brought in David Perron, Ben Chiarot, Andrew Copp and Ville Husso during free agency.

“That was No. 1 thing for me when I talked to the Red Wings, that they’re trying to make another step forward,” Kubalik said. “It’s a good sign for me. I was really happy to be part of it.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks searching for ‘proper, objective way’ to decide number retirements after Marian Hossa
Blackhawks leadership communicating with Kyle Davidson to plan for future trades
Blackhawks’ business operations entering new era after significant structure, personnel changes
Blackhawks working to make tenacious forecheck part of their identity
Rising NHL salary cap could make Blackhawks’ Seth Jones contract more palatable
Jason Dickinson rediscovers ability to compartmentalize in impressive Blackhawks debut
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Our son’s teen friend should chip in when vacationing with us
He expects his hosts to cover the bill for every little thing, and never says ‘thank you.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A bounding spike buck at a North Side cemetery. Credit: Paul Vriend
Sports
Babe’s record-book buck, bounding cemetery buck, fish habitats for the Slough and timberdoodles
A bounding spike at a North Side cemetery, a question on timberdoodles, Babe Ruth’s record-book buck and building fish habitats at Willow Slough are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
People lounge in the grass as Mike Allemana and band perform music from his album “Vonology” during the Chicago Jazz Festival at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Other Views
October is for appreciating jazz, and the cultures that have inspired it
Due to ignorance, fear, and the internet, we live in a divisive and isolated world. Cultural appropriation, seen here as a creative act, allows for such borders to be crossed.
By John Vukmirovich
 
Voters at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite at 191 N. Clark St.
Other Views
Your vote on workers’ rights, Illinois Supreme Court can help improve the lives of working families
They are three of the most important campaigns now unfolding in Illinois in the Nov. 8 election.
By Tim Drea
 
The Illinois Supreme Court building.
Editorials
Pivotal Illinois Supreme Court elections, fueled by Big Money, are on the docket
Two of the court’s seven seats have opened up, and the winners of those seats will determine whether the court is majority conservative or moderate.
By CST Editorial Board
 